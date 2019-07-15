Log in
Oracle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership SELIGMAN NAOMI O

07/15/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

SELIGMAN NAOMI O

ORACLE CORP [ ORCL ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT

7/12/2019

CORPORATION, 5525 KIETZKE

LANE, SUITE 200

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

RENO, NV 89511

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

7/12/2019

M

45000

A

$34.22

82310

D

Common Stock

7/12/2019

M

45000

A

$26.47

127310

D

Common Stock

7/12/2019

S

90000

D

$59.523 (1)

37310

D

Common Stock

7397

I

By

Spouse

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Stock Option

$34.22

7/12/2019

M

45000

(2)

5/31/2021

Common

45000

$0

0

D

Stock

Stock Option

$26.47

7/12/2019

M

45000

(2)

5/31/2022

Common

45000

$0

0

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $59.315 to $59.97. The price reported above reflects the weighted average sales price. The reporting person hereby undertakes to provide to the SEC staff, the issuer, or a security holder of the issuer, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares and prices at which the transaction was effected.
  2. 25% of the shares subject to the option vest annually on each anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% Owner OfficerOther

SELIGMAN NAOMI O

C/O DELPHI ASSET MGMT CORPORATION X 5525 KIETZKE LANE, SUITE 200

RENO, NV 89511

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca Isakson by Rebecca Isakson, Attorney in Fact for Naomi O. Seligman (POA filed 6/4/19)

7/15/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 23:29:09 UTC
