Oracle : Tees Up Another $15 Billion In Buybacks -- Update

By Micah Maidenberg

Oracle Corp. said it would beef up its stock buyback program, a move that comes as the business software company's shares are battered by the coronavirus and broader economic uncertainty.

The company's stock fell 11% Thursday as equity markets moved sharply lower over fears of slowing economic growth amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The company reported revenue for its quarter that ended Feb. 29 of $9.79 billion, up from $9.61 billion in the comparable period a year earlier. That surpassed forecasts from analysts polled by FactSet.

Oracle also reported a profit of $2.57 billion, or 79 cents a share, compared with earnings of $2.75 billion, or 76 cents a share, for the same quarter a year ago. Excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, Oracle reported earnings of 97 cents a share, a penny more than forecasts from analysts.

Subscription revenue for its cloud services and license support business, which covers a range of business applications, grew 5% in the quarter after excluding currency fluctuations, the company said.

