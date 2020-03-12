Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 03/12 10:21:42 pm
41.3300 USD   -7.58%
05:33pORACLE : Tees Up Another $15 Billion In Buybacks -- Update
DJ
04:26pORACLE : Beats Financial Forecasts For Latest Quarter And Boosts Buyback Effort
DJ
04:14pORACLE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle : Tees Up Another $15 Billion In Buybacks -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Oracle Corp. said it would beef up its stock buyback program, a move that comes as the business software company's shares are battered by the coronavirus and broader economic uncertainty.

The company's stock fell 11% Thursday as equity markets moved sharply lower over fears of slowing economic growth amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The company reported revenue for its quarter that ended Feb. 29 of $9.79 billion, up from $9.61 billion in the comparable period a year earlier. That surpassed forecasts from analysts polled by FactSet.

Oracle also reported a profit of $2.57 billion, or 79 cents a share, compared with earnings of $2.75 billion, or 76 cents a share, for the same quarter a year ago. Excluding stock-based compensation and certain other expenses, Oracle reported earnings of 97 cents a share, a penny more than forecasts from analysts.

Subscription revenue for its cloud services and license support business, which covers a range of business applications, grew 5% in the quarter after excluding currency fluctuations, the company said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
05:33pORACLE : Tees Up Another $15 Billion In Buybacks -- Update
DJ
04:26pORACLE : Beats Financial Forecasts For Latest Quarter And Boosts Buyback Effort
DJ
04:14pORACLE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pORACLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
04:03pORACLE : Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
12:19pORACLE : AIOU kickoffs digital project to upgrade its working
AQ
12:04pORACLE : AIOU kicks off digital project to upgrade working
AQ
03/11ORACLE : AIOU to promote digital transformation through cooperative partnership
AQ
03/11ORACLE : Thinking about buying stock in Applied Materials, Co-Diagnostics, Capit..
PR
03/09ORACLE CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 39 915 M
EBIT 2020 17 520 M
Net income 2020 10 176 M
Debt 2020 27 405 M
Yield 2020 2,06%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,28x
EV / Sales2021 4,12x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 56,29  $
Last Close Price 44,72  $
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael J. Boskin Independent Director
Jeffrey O. Henley Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION-15.59%143 446
SAP AG-16.36%135 067
INTUIT INC.-0.31%68 019
SERVICENOW, INC.2.94%55 162
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.3.08%20 056
RINGCENTRAL, INC.18.18%17 363
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group