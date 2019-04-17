Oracle : Westchester Community College Uses Oracle Cloud to Modernize Education Experience

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westchester Community College is implementing Oracle Student Cloud solutions to support its goal of providing accessible, high-quality and affordable education to its diverse community. The two-year public college is affiliated with the State University of New York, the nation's largest comprehensive public university system.

To keep pace with fast-changing workforce requirements and student expectations, institutions such as Westchester Community College are evolving to improve student outcomes and operational efficiency. This change demands both a new model for teaching, learning and research, as well as better ways to recruit, engage and manage students throughout their lifelong learning experience.

"We are committed to student success, academic excellence, and workforce and economic development. To deliver on those promises we needed to leverage the best technology to modernize our operations and how we engage with our students," said Dr. Belinda Miles, president of Westchester Community College, Valhalla, N.Y. "By expanding our Oracle footprint with Oracle Student Cloud we will be able to support a diverse array of academic programs and learning opportunities including continuing education, while delivering better experiences to our students."

Oracle Student Cloud solutions, including Student Management and Recruiting, will integrate seamlessly with Westchester's existing Oracle Campus student information system. With Oracle Student Management, the school will be able to better inform existing and prospective students about classes and services, and Oracle Student Recruiting will improve and simplify the student recruitment process. The college will also be using Oracle Student Engagement to better communicate with and engage current and prospective students.

"Oracle Student Cloud enables organizations such as Westchester to promote an increasingly diverse array of academic programs for successful life-long learning," said Vivian Wong, GVP higher education development, Oracle. "We are delighted to partner with Westchester on their cloud transformation journey."

Supporting the entire student life cycle, Oracle Student Cloud is a complete suite of higher education cloud solutions, including Student Management, Student Recruiting, Student Engagement, and Student Financial Planning. As a set of modules, designed to work as a suite, institutions are able to choose their own incremental path to the cloud.

Additional Resources

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/westchester-community-college-uses-oracle-cloud-to-modernize-education-experience-300833425.html

SOURCE Oracle