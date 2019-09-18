Oracle : and Box Team Up to Combine Content with Connectivity in the Cloud

By Stephen Nakrosis



Oracle on Wednesday said a collaboration with Box will allow customers to "connect their cloud and on-premises Oracle and third-party applications with Box via Oracle Integration."

The integration will enable customers to connect applications and lets IT teams integrate on-premises and cloud applications with Box, Oracle said.

Suhas Uliyar, vice president, Digital Assistant and Integration, Oracle, said: "Now customers can be sure that they can access their business-critical content across all applications and help ensure it is synced with Box. This dramatically reduces the time and effort spent on reconciling content versions across various business processes and will allow teams to focus on creating new innovations."

