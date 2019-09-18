Log in
Oracle Corporation

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
News 
News

Oracle : and Box Team Up to Combine Content with Connectivity in the Cloud

0
09/18/2019

By Stephen Nakrosis

Oracle on Wednesday said a collaboration with Box will allow customers to "connect their cloud and on-premises Oracle and third-party applications with Box via Oracle Integration."

The integration will enable customers to connect applications and lets IT teams integrate on-premises and cloud applications with Box, Oracle said.

Suhas Uliyar, vice president, Digital Assistant and Integration, Oracle, said: "Now customers can be sure that they can access their business-critical content across all applications and help ensure it is synced with Box. This dramatically reduces the time and effort spent on reconciling content versions across various business processes and will allow teams to focus on creating new innovations."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOX INC -3.85% 17.085 Delayed Quote.5.27%
ORACLE CORPORATION -1.83% 51.9 Delayed Quote.17.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 40 109 M
EBIT 2020 17 674 M
Net income 2020 10 412 M
Debt 2020 26 037 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,98x
EV / Sales2021 4,81x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 56,54  $
Last Close Price 52,87  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION17.10%173 854
SAP AG24.54%142 868
INTUIT36.42%69 840
SERVICENOW INC48.30%49 499
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.47%20 601
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC75.97%12 422
