Oracle Corporation

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
News 
Official Publications

Oracle : and Monster Partner for Small and Midsize Business

04/02/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

By Sarah Lambert, Director of Oracle HCM Cloud Product Marketing

No matter the size your organization is, finding the right talent-and having the tools to attract, hire, and engage them-can be just as hard as finding new clients. For small and midsize companies, it can be even trickier due to a lack of employer brand recognition or a complete talent acquisition team or even the lack of sufficient budgets to advertise jobs. Successful companies in this space must be savvy about where they post their jobs to increase their chances of getting in front of the right candidates quickly.

Given that midsize companies employ approximately one-third of private sector workers in the United States and are the biggest generator of jobs in this business segment, it's important to support their efforts to grow and expand whenever possible. This is why Oracle is partnering with Monster to provide deeper functionality and insights through Oracle Taleo Business Edition Cloud Service, specifically designed for companies in the small-to-midmarket space.

Much like other Oracle strategic partnerships, the deeper integration with Monster is focused on benefiting customers and candidates in multiple ways. Here are just two of them:

Easy job applications using a Monster profile: This is available now and allows job candidates to apply for positions directly from within Monster with their Monster profile, as well as to any company career website using Taleo Business Edition. The best part is this decreases the time to apply and increases the number of applicants likely to respond to a job posting. This is a win on all fronts.

Easy search: Recruiters will be able to search Monster from within Taleo Business Edition. This means recruiters won't have to flip back and forth between Monster and TBE while they're sourcing for high-quality candidates for those tough-to-fill roles. This is a huge improvement in support of recruiter productivity and efficiency. This new capability is scheduled to be available in late 2019.

With the addition of these capabilities, Oracle and Monster can continue to grow their partnership and integrate their respective functions for the success of their customers and job seekers.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:06:07 UTC
