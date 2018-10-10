Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Oracle : and NVIDIA Bring the Power of the Cloud to the Next Generation of Analytics, Machine Learning and AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Contact Info

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure dramatically increases operational efficiency and lowers total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI-the next era of computing-with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits and impact of Oracle supporting the NVIDIA HGX-2 platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and supporting RAPIDS; and the benefits, impact, and features of HGX-2 and RAPIDS software are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended July 29, 2018. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Disclaimer

Oracle Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 10:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
12:48pORACLE : and NVIDIA Bring the Power of the Cloud to the Next Generation of Analy..
PU
12:14pNvidia aims to woo business analysts with new software
RE
01:30aDATABASE DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT : The research provide Industry Overview, M..
AQ
10/09ORACLE : Al Nahdi Leverages Oracle Retail Science Cloud Services to Identify Rev..
PR
10/09GLOBAL SERVICE RESOURCE PLANNING (SR : Global Service Resource Planning (SRP) Sa..
AQ
10/08DEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Aga..
BU
10/05GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET T : Global healthcare analytics market is exp..
AQ
10/05GLOBAL ACCOUNT RECONCILIATION SOFTWA : Global Account Reconciliation Software Ma..
AQ
10/05GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE : Global Workforce Management Software Mark..
AQ
10/045-DAY DEADLINE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agains..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08A Look Into SAP 
10/08OAKMARK EQUITY AND INCOME FUND : Third Quarter 2018 
10/05Here's How SAP Is Reinventing Itself 
10/04Workday Invests In Pymetrics For AI Recruitment Tech 
10/03Evercore steps back from Oracle on catalyst lack 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 083 M
EBIT 2019 17 608 M
Net income 2019 10 815 M
Finance 2019 2 480 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 17,66
P/E ratio 2020 16,22
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
EV / Sales 2020 4,31x
Capitalization 185 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 52,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-CEO, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION3.36%185 151
SAP11.08%146 798
INTUIT39.85%57 078
SERVICENOW INC39.13%32 273
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.20.34%15 012
TRIMBLE INC1.48%10 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.