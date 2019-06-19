Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION

(ORCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oracle : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit above estimates, as the business software maker benefited from demand for its on-premise IT, cloud services and license support businesses, sending its shares up as much as 7% in extended trading.

The company said, assuming currency headwind, it expected first-quarter adjusted profit to be between 80 cents and 82 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 80 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Oracle has been aggressively pushing into cloud computing to make up for a late entry in the fast-growing business.

Chairman Lawrence Ellison said the company saw a surge in database license sales and a rapid growth in database options required to run Autonomous Database, a cloud-based technology that automates routine tasks needed to manage Oracle databases.

The company added more than 5,000 customers on a trial basis in the quarter, as it migrates database users to the cloud.

Microsoft Corp and Oracle earlier this month announced an agreement to make their two cloud computing services work together with high-speed links between their data centres, which "will only help accelerate the transition from on-premise database to the Autonomous Database service," said co-Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz.

Revenue from Oracle's shrinking hardware business was down 11% this quarter to $994 million (£784 million).

"Our high-margin Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses are growing rapidly, while we downsize our low-margin legacy hardware business," Catz said.

Revenue from the cloud services and license support business, its biggest, rose marginally to $6.80 billion, above analysts' expectation of $6.79 billion.

"The revenue and EPS beat, coupled with upbeat commentary in release should lift the stock, as expectations were low," said Steve Koenig, an analyst with Wedbush Securities.

The company's net income rose to $3.74 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.28 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1% to $11.14 billion, above analysts' expectation of $10.93 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.16 per share beating estimates of $1.07.

The Redwood, California-based company's shares were up 4.6% at $55.12 in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Sayanti Chakraborty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
06:39pORACLE : 3 Best Practices for Building Out 5G Services as Cloud Native Evolves
PU
06:32pORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
RE
05:11pORACLE : Revenue Beats Targets in Latest Quarter -- Update
DJ
05:04pORACLE : Q4 fiscal 2019 financial results condensed consolidated statements of o..
PU
04:46pORACLE : Revenue Beats Targets in Latest Quarter
DJ
04:26pORACLE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
04:17pORACLE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:03pORACLE : Q4 FY19 GAAP EPS UP 36% TO $1.07 and NON-GAAP EPS UP 23% TO $1.16
PR
06/18Adobe beats quarterly estimates on cloud strength; shares rise
RE
06/18ORACLE : Volunteers Get Their Hands Dirty for a Cleaner Planet
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 318 M
EBIT 2019 17 168 M
Net income 2019 10 643 M
Debt 2019 13 379 M
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 18,92
P/E ratio 2020 17,36
EV / Sales 2019 4,97x
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
Capitalization 182 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 52,9 $
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION17.67%171 703
SAP35.93%153 748
INTUIT29.41%61 718
SERVICENOW INC54.20%46 079
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.39.49%18 125
PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC79.27%11 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About