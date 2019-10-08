Log in
Oracle to Make 2,000 Hires in Cloud Push

10/08/2019 | 09:16am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Oracle Corp. said it plans to hire roughly 2,000 employees globally as it ramps up its cloud computing offerings.

The Redwood City, Calif., company said Tuesday the new jobs include roles in software development, cloud operations and business operations. The positions will be at its locations in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, India, and in new data centers, the company said. Oracle had about 136,000 full-time employees as of May 31, according to its latest annual filing.

Oracle has struggled to compete with companies like Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com and Salesforce in offering cloud-computing technology -- services customers rent on demand over the web.

But Oracle's cloud business was considered a bright spot in its most recent quarter. Its revenue from cloud services and license support, the company's largest segment, rose 3% to $6.81 billion.

The company said on Tuesday that its cloud Infrastructure's portfolio has experienced significant growth and the new jobs are needed to support its global expansion. Oracle said it would make additional real-estate investments to support the expanded workforce.

"Our aggressive hiring and growth plans are mapped to meet the needs of our customers, providing them reliability, high performance, and robust security as they continue to move to the cloud," Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Executive Vice President Don Johnson said in a statement.

Last month, Oracle said one of its two chief executives, Mark Hurd, would take a medical leave of absence, removing its top executive for sales and strategy.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

