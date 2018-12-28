Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Oracle Corporation    ORCL

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/28 05:36:57 pm
45.275 USD   +0.68%
05:09pTesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges
RE
04:14pTesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board --update
DJ
12/18ORACLE : Advances In Cloud Business
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:09pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Friday named two independent board directors, including Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison, to fulfill a September deal that resolved federal charges that arose from Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet about taking the electric carmaker private.

Tesla said Ellison and Walgreens Boots Alliance global head of human resources, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, joined the board, effective Dec. 27.

Ellison, who calls himself a close friend of Musk, bought 3 million shares of Tesla earlier this year.

Under an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk agreed to pay a $20 million fine and step aside as Tesla's chairman for three years to settle charges that could have forced his exit. Tesla also agreed to pay a $20 million fine.

Tesla further consented to the appointment of an independent chairman, two independent directors and a board committee to control Musk's communications. Twitter has frequently been Musk's go-to venue for freewheeling communications and confrontation with Tesla's critics.

A U.S. judge in October approved the deal, which resulted from tweets by Musk on Aug. 7 that he was considering taking the company private and had secured funding. The SEC subsequently filed fraud charges against him, citing what it said were his "false and misleading" tweets.

Tesla's shares were up 1.8 percent at $321 in Friday morning trading.

Analysts welcomed the additions, especially Ellison, whose background is similar to Musk's. Ellison, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment.

"Larry Ellison obviously has a tremendous presence in Silicon Valley ... with maverick type CEO traits very similar to Elon Musk, so he brings a level of understanding because he has gone from a startup to a successful company similar to Tesla," Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth said in an email.

"I don't believe he would let friendship get in the way of good judgment," Feinseth added about Ellison.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives called the appointments a "home run" in a research note.

The addition of Ellison to the board "could help channel Musk's energy and passion into positives going forward thus moving further away from the 'going private tweetstorm' from a few months ago, which continues to be a lingering overhang on the name," Ives said.

In November, Tesla named director Robyn Denholm as board chair, fulfilling one of the demands. Denholm, who joined Tesla as an independent director in 2014 and agreed to step down as finance chief of Australian telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd, spent 11 years as a senior vice president at Sun Microsystems, a unit of Oracle.

Tesla said it conducted a "thorough, expansive" search process for the directors, calling Ellison a "preeminent entrepreneur" and Wilson-Thompson "a human resources leader" and said both had a passion for sustainable energy.

The larger-than-life Ellison is also known for making bombastic, brash public comments. He went on a diatribe attacking cloud computing at a 2008 analyst conference, which only served to highlight Oracle’s slow move into the space. He undermined Oracle’s business relationship with Hewlett Packard in 2010 in an email to the New York Times that chastised the board for firing its CEO and his friend, Mark Hurd, after a sexual harassment inquiry.

He rarely interacts with journalists or blogs, and has only Tweeted once - a 2012 message promoting Oracle’s cloud products.

Ellison, said by Forbes magazine to be worth $55 billion, has in the past defended Musk.

"I'm very close friends with Elon Musk, and I'm a big investor in Tesla," Ellison, 74, said on a Oct. 26 conference call with analysts.

"This guy is landing rockets," Ellison added about Musk, referring to his leadership of SpaceX. "He's landing rockets on robot drone rafts in the ocean, and you're saying he doesn't know what he's doing. Well, who else is landing a rocket?"

Wilson-Thompson, who could not be immediately reached for comment, spent 17 years at Kellogg Co before joining Walgreens, and serves on the boards of two U.S.-based manufacturing companies.

Musk has gained fans for his bold approach to business and technology, using his almost 24 million Twitter followers to promote Tesla, SpaceX and tunnel venture Boring Co.

But the August claim that he had the funding to take Tesla private, and a subsequent U-turn, stunned Wall Street and came as Musk was filmed briefly smoking marijuana during a live Web show and when he called a British diver in the Thai cave rescue a "pedo."

Tesla's market cap exceeds that of traditional, established U.S. automakers that make millions of vehicles and billions of dollars in profits annually, and the company has garnered legions of fans despite repeated production issues.

(Additional reporting by JimFinkle; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Steve Orlofsky)

By Sonam Rai and Ben Klayman
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KELLOGG 0.20% 57.2042 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
ORACLE CORPORATION 0.44% 45.18 Delayed Quote.-4.89%
TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD 0.35% 2.83 End-of-day quote.-22.31%
TESLA 2.35% 323.7051 Delayed Quote.1.54%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -0.61% 68.01 Delayed Quote.-5.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE CORPORATION
05:09pTesla names Oracle's Ellison to board, ending U.S. charges
RE
04:54pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Turn Lower As Wall Street Prepares To Wrap Up Week Of..
DJ
04:14pTesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board --update
DJ
03:19pELON MUSK : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board --Update
DJ
02:58pTesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board
DJ
12/20ORACLE : Data Cloud Launches Yield Intelligence to Help Publishers Better Moneti..
PR
12/20ORACLE : Leading Middle Eastern retail distributor selects Oracle NetSuite for g..
PR
12/19ORACLE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
12/18MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Stage Modest Rebound Ahead Of Fed Decision, But Fail ..
DJ
12/18ORACLE CORPORATION : - Q2 FY19 GAAP EPS Up 18% to $0.61 and NON-GAAP EPS Up 16% ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 581 M
EBIT 2019 17 157 M
Net income 2019 10 420 M
Debt 2019 13 132 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 16,56
P/E ratio 2020 15,07
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
EV / Sales 2020 4,37x
Capitalization 160 B
Chart ORACLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Oracle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 52,5 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Safra Ada Catz Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark V. Hurd Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence Joseph Ellison Executive Chairman & Chief Technology Officer
Mark E. Sunday Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hector Garcia-Molina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE CORPORATION-4.89%160 030
SAP-8.20%121 805
INTUIT25.01%50 033
SERVICENOW INC36.67%30 393
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.00%13 030
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC73.27%9 928
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.