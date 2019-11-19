Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oracle Power PLC    ORCP   GB00B23JN426

ORACLE POWER PLC

(ORCP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 11:35:10 am
0.295 GBp   --.--%
02:15aORACLE POWER : CPEC acknowledges Block VI
PU
09/30ORACLE POWER : Interim Results and New Loan Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Power : CPEC acknowledges Block VI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:15am EST

19 November 2019

Oracle Power PLC

('Oracle', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

CPEC acknowledges Thar Block VI for Coal Gasification to Fertilizer initiative

In parallel with the ongoing CPEC Mine-Power Project

Oracle Power PLC (AIM:ORCP), the UK energy developer of a combined lignite mineral resource and mine mouth power plant located in the Thar desert in the south-east of Sindh Province, Pakistan, notes recent media reports and is pleased to inform shareholders that at the 9th Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting ('JCC') on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor ('CPEC') on 6 November 2019, Oracle's 100% owned Thar Block VI Coal Project was acknowledged for a potential intra-government initiative between Pakistan and China with respect to coal gasification into fertilizer projects. The context of this development is a broader Pakistan initiative to address the anticipated 2.6Mtpa shortfall of urea by 2026-2027 (as estimated by the Government of Sindh). The use of lignite, via the gasification process, in the production of urea is important in addressing this anticipated shortfall and in so doing supporting the critical agricultural sector in Pakistan.

Block VI's inclusion was noted in the minutes of the JCC meeting between representatives of both the Chinese and Pakistan governments, with both sides expressing a desire to undertake a feasibility study for further evaluation, within the CPEC framework. In addition, Oracle has also had subsequent discussions with various State-Owned Enterprises, in both Pakistan and China, which had previously expressed a willingness to provide financial and technical support in the event Block VI was included in a coal gasification to fertiliser initiative. The Company now intends to progress these discussions and anticipates providing an update to the market in due course.

Given the significant size of Oracle's Block VI coal resource, with a JORC resource estimate of 529Mt and significant additional potential, this proposed new initiative runs in parallel to the previously announced coal mine and mine mouth power plant currently being developed by Oracle and its MOU partners.

Naheed Memon, CEO of Oracle, said:

'It gives me great pleasure to advise our shareholders of this latest development. We believe that this demonstrates that our project is one of the Pakistan Government's primary assets with respect to coal gasification into fertiliser. This initiative has the potential to have a transformational impact on food security in Pakistan and the acknowledgement of Block VI in this regard, alongside its existing prominence as an integrated mine-power plant project, is, in the Board's view, a hallmark moment for Oracle.

The potential scale and opportunity of this development is truly significant, especially given the potential synergies with our ongoing development of coal mine and mine mouth power. Indeed, we believe our Block VI is the only project in Thar which is now supported by CPEC for both power generation and gasification.

I look forward to updating the market on both these aspects in the near term.'

For further information please contact:

Oracle Power PLC

Naheed Memon

+44 (0) 20 3580 4316

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Rory Murphy, James Harris, Jack Botros

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Oliver Stansfield

+44 (0) 20 3463 5000

Disclaimer

Oracle Power plc published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 07:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORACLE POWER PLC
02:15aORACLE POWER : CPEC acknowledges Block VI
PU
09/30ORACLE POWER : Interim Results and New Loan Agreement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -0,40 M
Net income 2011 -0,40 M
Finance 2011 3,03 M
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -1,48x
P/E ratio 2012 -0,74x
EV / Sales2011 -
EV / Sales2012 -
Capitalization 4,31 M
Chart ORACLE POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
Oracle Power PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naheed Memon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Wickham Steed Chairman
Shahrukh Khan Chief Operating Officer
Simon Smith Secretary & Finance Manager
Andreas Migge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE POWER PLC-37.89%6
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.71%46 954
GLENCORE-17.80%41 133
COAL INDIA-16.80%17 165
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED8.74%11 168
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.58%7 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group