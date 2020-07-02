Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oracle Power plc    ORCP   GB00B23JN426

ORACLE POWER PLC

(ORCP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/01 11:35:10 am
0.95 GBX   -5.00%
02:09aORACLE POWER : Exercise of Warrants
PU
06/29ORACLE POWER : Exercise of Warrants
PU
06/26ORACLE POWER : Exercise of warrants and issue of equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oracle Power : Exercise of Warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 02:09am EDT

2 July 2020

﻿

Oracle Power PLC

('Oracle' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Oracle Power PLC (AIM:ORCP) announces that yesterday it received notices of exercise in respect of certain pre-existing warrants to subscribe for, in aggregate, 2,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 0.25 pence per share. The exercise of these warrants amounts to an aggregate cash subscription of £5,000.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission of the 2,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 7 July 2020.

On Admission, the Company will have 1,979,913,151 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company holds no shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 1,979,913,151 can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Further to the announcement of 29 June 2020, relating to the exercise of warrants and the issue of 100,000,000 Ordinary Shares to the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Juma Al Maktoum, the admission of these Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM is now expected to take place on 6 July 2020.

**ENDS**

For further information please contact:

Oracle Power PLC

Naheed Memon

+44 (0) 203 580 4314

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Rory Murphy, James Harris, Jack Botros

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Oliver Stansfield

+44 (0) 203 463 5000

Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath

Isabella Pierre

St Brides Partners Limited (Financial PR)

Susie Geliher

Catherine Leftley

+44 (0) 20 7186 9952

+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Oracle Power plc published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 06:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORACLE POWER PLC
02:09aORACLE POWER : Exercise of Warrants
PU
06/29ORACLE POWER : Exercise of Warrants
PU
06/26ORACLE POWER : Exercise of warrants and issue of equity
PU
06/23ORACLE POWER : Final Results
PU
04/09ORACLE POWER : Conference Call Highlights
PU
04/03ORACLE POWER : Q1 2020 Update from the CEO
PU
03/18ORACLE POWER : Board Appointment
PU
03/12ORACLE POWER : Exercise of warrants and issue of equity
PU
03/11ORACLE POWER : Support for Development of Thar Block VI
PU
02/27ORACLE POWER : Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,09 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net cash 2019 0,41 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 22,2 M 22,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart ORACLE POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
Oracle Power plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORACLE POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Naheed Memon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Wickham Steed Chairman
Shahrukh Khan Chief Operating Officer
Simon Smith Secretary & Finance Manager
Andreas Migge Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORACLE POWER PLC-13.64%22
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.55%38 837
GLENCORE PLC-28.83%28 018
COAL INDIA LIMITED-36.67%11 002
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-18.69%9 895
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-43.04%5 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group