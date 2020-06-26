Oracle Power : Exercise of warrants and issue of equity

26 June 2020

Oracle Power PLC

('Oracle', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Exercise of warrants and issue of equity

Oracle Power PLC (AIM:ORCP) announces that today it has received notices of exercise in respect of certain pre-existing warrants to subscribe for, in aggregate, 9,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 0.25 pence per share. The exercise of these warrants amounts to an aggregate cash subscription of £22,500.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission of the 9,000,000 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Admission is expected to become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 2 July 2020.

On Admission, the Company will have 1,877,913,151 Ordinary Shares in issue. The Company holds no shares in treasury. Accordingly, the figure of 1,877,913,151 can be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Oracle Power PLC Naheed Memon +44 (0) 203 580 4314 Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Rory Murphy, James Harris, Jack Botros +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Oliver Stansfield +44 (0) 203 463 5000 Shard Capital (Joint Broker) Damon Heath Isabella Pierre St Brides Partners Limited (Financial PR) Susie Geliher Catherine Leftley +44 (0) 20 7186 9952 +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.