Oragenics : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1

03/15/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

03/15/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Date of Report: March 15, 2019

(Date of earliest event reported)

Oragenics, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

FL 001-32188 59-3410522

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

4902 Eisenhower Boulevard, Suite 125

Tampa, FL

33634
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

813-286-7900

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former Name or Former Address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 ofthe Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 ofthis chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Disclaimer

Oragenics Inc. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 20:48:08 UTC
