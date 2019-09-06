Log in
ORAGENICS INC    OGEN

ORAGENICS INC

(OGEN)
Oragenics : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1

09/06/2019 | 05:27pm EDT
Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure.

Beginning on September 9, 2019, Oragenics, Inc. (the 'Company') plans to make a series of investor presentations (the 'Investor Presentation') a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference. The Company also expects to use the Investor Presentation at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference beginning on September 9, 2019 and at the Fall Investor Summit beginning on September 16, 2019 and from time to time thereafter in connection with presentations to potential investors, industry analysts and others. The Investor Presentation is available under the 'Presentations' tab in the 'News and Media' section of the Company's website, located at www.oragenics.com.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-Kand furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information contained in the Investor Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

The information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-Kand Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Company specifically states that the information is to be considered 'filed' under the Exchange Act or specifically incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Disclaimer

Oragenics Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 21:26:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alan F. Joslyn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick W. Telling Non-Executive Chairman
Michael O'Keefe Sullivan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert C. Koski Director
Charles L. Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORAGENICS INC-54.47%18
CSL LIMITED29.43%74 095
BIOGEN INC.-25.57%41 309
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.17%22 485
GRIFOLS22.71%18 646
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%15 435
