Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Oragenics Inc    OGEN

ORAGENICS INC

(OGEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oragenics : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Date of Report: March 13, 2020

(Date of earliest event reported)

Oragenics, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

FL 001-32188 59-3410522

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

4902 Eisenhower Boulevard, Suite 125

Tampa, FL

33634
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

813-286-7900

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

(Former Name or Former Address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock OGEN NYSE American

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company [ ]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Oragenics, Inc. ('Oragenics' or the 'Company') will be making virtual investor presentations (the 'Investor Presentation') at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference March 15-17, 2020 and at the 2020 Investor Summit March 25-26, 2020. The Company also expects to use the Investor Presentation from time to time thereafter in connection with presentations to potential investors, industry analysts and others. A copy of the Investor Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. Additionally, the Investor Presentation will be available under the 'Presentations' tab in the 'News and Media' section of the Company's website, located at www.oragenics.com.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information contained in the Investor Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

The information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Company specifically states that the information is to be considered 'filed' under the Exchange Act or specifically incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

SIGNATURES

In accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act, the registrant caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized on this 13th day of March 2020.

ORAGENICS, INC.

(Registrant)

BY: /s/ Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Oragenics Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 21:46:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORAGENICS INC
05:48pORAGENICS : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1
PU
05:03pORAGENICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04ORAGENICS : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d) Related Documents EX-..
PU
03/04ORAGENICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/07ORAGENICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07ORAGENICS, INC. : to Present at the 22nd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference
BU
01/24ORAGENICS : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership of 5% o..
PU
2019ORAGENICS : Registration statement for specified transactions by certain issuers..
PU
2019ORAGENICS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2019ORAGENICS : Current report filing Related Documents EX-99.1 EX-99.2
PU
More news
Chart ORAGENICS INC
Duration : Period :
Oragenics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alan F. Joslyn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick W. Telling Non-Executive Chairman
Michael O'Keefe Sullivan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert C. Koski Director
Charles L. Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORAGENICS INC2.29%26
CSL LIMITED1.72%80 229
BIOGEN INC.-9.39%46 802
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.54%26 361
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.1.75%18 479
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS-22.54%16 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group