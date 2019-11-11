Oragenics, Inc. : SVP of Discovery Research, Martin Handfield, Ph.D. to Be Featured Speaker at the International Conference on Microbial Research and Applications

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis, today announces the company’s Senior Vice President of Discovery Research, Martin Handfield, MS, Ph.D., will be a featured speaker at the inaugural International Conference on Microbial Research and Applications (MicroBiome 2019).

Dr. Handfield will be speaking on November 13, 2019 at 12:20PM ET. The International Conference on Microbial Research and Applications will be held November 13-14, 2019 at the Radisson Hotel, Downton-Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Md. Dr. Handfield’s talk will be titled, “Lantibiotics: a large untapped pipeline of attractive scaffolds for the development of novel antibiotics.” Those interested in attending the talk may register for the conference via its website, https://unitedscientificgroup.com/conferences/microbiology-research/.

About Lantibiotics

Lantibiotics are a class of antibiotic compounds with novel mechanism of action, prized for their ability to overcome antibiotic-resistant infections. With resistant strains on the rise, particularly healthcare-acquired infections (HAI), the need for these potent lantibiotic agents is critical. Oragenics is pursuing the commercial-scale production of a lantibiotic for use as an antimicrobial.

