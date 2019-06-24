Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Oragenics Inc    OGEN

ORAGENICS INC

(OGEN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oragenics : Initial registration statement for securities to be offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans Related Documents EX-5.1 EX-23.1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

As Filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2019

Registration No. 333-________

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM S-8

REGISTRATION STATEMENT

UNDER

THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

ORAGENICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

FLORIDA 59-3410522

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

4902 Eisenhower Boulevard, Suite 125

Tampa, Florida 33634

813-286-7900

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code of registrant's principal executive offices)

2012 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

(Full Title of the Plans)

Alan Joslyn,

President and Chief Executive Officer.

4902 Eisenhower Boulevard, Suite 125

Tampa, Florida 33634

813-286-7900

(Name, Address and Telephone number of Agent for Service)

Copies to:

Mark A. Catchur, Esquire

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

101 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 2800

Tampa, Florida 33602

(813) 229-7600

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-acceleratedfiler, or a smaller reporting company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer' and 'smaller reporting company' in Rule 12b-2of the Exchange Act.

Large Accelerated Filer Accelerated filer
Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE

TITLE OF SECURITIES

TO BE REGISTERED(1)

AMOUNT TO BE

REGISTERED(2)

PROPOSED MAXIMUM

OFFERING

PRICE PER SHARE(3)

PROPOSED MAXIMUM

AGGREGATE

OFFERING PRICE(3)

AMOUNT OF

REGISTRATION FEE(3)

Common Stock $0.001 Par Value

6,000,000 $0.48 $2,880,000 $349.06
(1) The securities to be registered include options and awards to acquire common stock.
(2) This Registration Statement registers an additional 6,000,000 shares of Company common stock for issuance pursuant to the Company's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (which is an amendment and restatement of the Company's Amended and Restated 2002 Stock Option and Incentive Plan) (the 'Plan'). Pursuant to Rule 416 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this Registration Statement also covers any additional number of shares as may be available under the Plan in the event of a stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization or other similar change to the Common Stock.
(3) Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(c) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended based upon the closing price per share of our Common Stock as reported on NYSE American, on June 20, 2019.

Disclaimer

Oragenics Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 20:07:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORAGENICS INC
04:08pORAGENICS : Initial registration statement for securities to be offered to emplo..
PU
06/21ORAGENICS : Current report filing Related Documents EX-4.5
PU
06/21ORAGENICS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial S..
AQ
06/17ORAGENICS : Recent Peer-Reviewed Publication on Oragenics, Inc.'s Lantibiotic An..
PU
05/20ORAGENICS, INC. : Provides Development Update of AG013 for Oral Mucositis
BU
05/16ORAGENICS : Definitive proxy statements
PU
05/13ORAGENICS : Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Related Documents E..
PU
05/13ORAGENICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/13ORAGENICS : Newly Published Preclinical Data on Oragenics, Inc.'s Lantibiotic Co..
BU
04/29ORAGENICS : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d) Related Documents EX-..
PU
More news
Chart ORAGENICS INC
Duration : Period :
Oragenics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alan F. Joslyn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick W. Telling Non-Executive Chairman
Michael O'Keefe Sullivan Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Robert C. Koski Director
Charles L. Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORAGENICS INC-43.51%22
CSL LIMITED14.77%64 329
BIOGEN-20.54%43 310
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS36.00%25 574
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 821
GRIFOLS7.90%16 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About