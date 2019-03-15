Log in
ORAGENICS INC

(OGEN)
Oragenics : to Attend the Roth Capital 31st Annual Growth Conference March 17 - 19, 2019

03/15/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis (“OM”), today announced that Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., President and CEO of Oragenics, Inc. will attend the Roth Capital 31st Annual Growth Conference. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Laguna Nigel, CA.

Dr. Joslyn will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference on March 18 and March 19.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “ believe,” “ expect,” “ anticipate,” “ intend,” “ estimate,” “ project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.


© Business Wire 2019
