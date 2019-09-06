Oragenics : to Present September 10 at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis (“OM”), today announced that Alan Joslyn, president and CEO of Oragenics, Inc. will be a featured presenter at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 3:25 PM Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Joslyn will provide a Company update and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors may request a meeting time by contacting John Marco, at CORE IR, either by calling 516-222-2560 or via Johnm@coreir.com.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “ believe,” “ expect,” “ anticipate,” “ intend,” “ estimate,” “ project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005522/en/