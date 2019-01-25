Oragenics : to Present at NobleCon15 on January 28, 2019

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American:OGEN), a leader in the development of new antibiotics against infectious diseases and effective treatments for oral mucositis (“OM”), announced today that Alan Joslyn, Ph.D., president and CEO of Oragenics will be a featured presenter at NobleCon15 - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference on January 28th at 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time. The conference is being held at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Dr. Joslyn will provide an overview of the company's business model and growth strategy and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on Oragenics' web site https://www.oragenics.com/, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ websites: www.noblecapitalmarkets.com, and www.nobleconference.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the company's website and on the Noble websites for 90 days following the event.

About Oragenics, Inc.

We are focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. has established two exclusive worldwide channel collaborations with Intrexon Corporation and its subsidiaries. The collaborations allows Oragenics to accelerate the development of much needed new antibiotics that can work against resistant strains of bacteria and the development of biotherapeutics for oral mucositis and other diseases and conditions of the oral cavity, throat, and esophagus.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Noble Capital Markets is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words “ believe,” “ expect,” “ anticipate,” “ intend,” “ estimate,” “ project” and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Oragenics assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or with respect to the matters described herein.

