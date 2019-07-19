Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

1. Mr. Gao is an indirect beneficial owner and chairman of Hefei Tianhui Incubator of Technologies Co., Ltd. ("HTIT"). HTIT holds 1,155,367 shares of common stock of the issuer. Mr. Gao disclaims beneficial ownership in the securities owned by HTIT except to the extent, if any, of his pecuniary interest therein.
/s/ Xiaoming Gao
07/19/2019
Date
