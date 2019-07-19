Log in
Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

07/19/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Xiaoming Gao

(Month/Day/Year)

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.[ ORMP ]

Requiring Statement

07/01/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

11F. NO. 266 HANKOU ROAD

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

HUANGPU DISTRICT

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

SHANGHAI

F4

2000001

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

1,155,367

I(1)

By Hefei Tianhui Incubator of

Technologies Co., Ltd.

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Mr. Gao is an indirect beneficial owner and chairman of Hefei Tianhui Incubator of Technologies Co., Ltd. ("HTIT"). HTIT holds 1,155,367 shares of common stock of the issuer. Mr. Gao disclaims beneficial ownership in the securities owned by HTIT except to the extent, if any, of his pecuniary interest therein.

/s/ Xiaoming Gao

07/19/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 16:19:08 UTC
