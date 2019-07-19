Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 3 FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Date of Event 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Xiaoming Gao (Month/Day/Year) ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.[ ORMP ] Requiring Statement 07/01/2019 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Last) (First) (Middle) (Check all applicable) (Month/Day/Year) 11F. NO. 266 HANKOU ROAD X Director 10% Owner 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Officer (give title Other (specify HUANGPU DISTRICT Applicable Line) below) below) X Form filed by One Reporting Person (Street) Form filed by More than One SHANGHAI F4 2000001 Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) Form: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Common Stock 1,155,367 I(1) By Hefei Tianhui Incubator of Technologies Co., Ltd. Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. 5. 6. Nature of Indirect Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. Conversion Ownership Beneficial Ownership (Month/Day/Year) 4) or Form: (Instr. 5) Exercise Direct (D) Amount Price of or Indirect or Derivative (I) (Instr. 5) Date Expiration Number Security of Exercisable Date Title Shares

1. Mr. Gao is an indirect beneficial owner and chairman of Hefei Tianhui Incubator of Technologies Co., Ltd. ("HTIT"). HTIT holds 1,155,367 shares of common stock of the issuer. Mr. Gao disclaims beneficial ownership in the securities owned by HTIT except to the extent, if any, of his pecuniary interest therein.

/s/ Xiaoming Gao 07/19/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

