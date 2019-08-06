Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A (RULE 14A-101) SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION PROXY STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 14(A) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the Appropriate Box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 1185 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 228 New York, New York 10036 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 29, 2019 To Our Stockholders: You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"). The Annual Meeting will be held at the offices of Sullivan & Worcester LLP, 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019, on August 29, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time), or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purpose of considering and taking appropriate action with respect to the following: To re-elect six directors of the Company to hold office until our next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors shall be elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal; To approve the Company's 2019 Stock Incentive Plan; To ratify the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, certified public accountants in Israel, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the 2019 fiscal year; and To transact any other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. Our Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on July 26, 2019, as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments or postponement thereof. All stockholders are invited to attend the Annual Meeting in person. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please complete, date and sign the enclosed proxy card and return it in the enclosed envelope, as promptly as possible. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may withdraw the proxy and vote in person. If you have any questions regarding the completion of the enclosed proxy card or would like directions to the Annual Meeting, please call 844-967-2633. You may also find directions at http://www.oramed.com/investors/governance-documents/annual- shareholder-meeting. By Order of the Board of Directors, Nadav Kidron President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director New York, New York August 6, 2019

PROXY STATEMENT OF ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 29, 2019 The enclosed proxy is solicited on behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 29, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time) (the "Annual Meeting"), or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth herein and in the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Annual Meeting will be held at the offices of Sullivan & Worcester LLP, 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019. We intend to first mail this proxy statement and our annual report to stockholders (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018 ("Fiscal 2018"), as well as the enclosed proxy card, on or about August 6, 2019, to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting: The proxy statement, proxy card and Annual Report are also available at http://www.oramed.com/investors/governance-documents/annual-shareholder-meeting. Stockholders may also obtain additional paper or e-mail copies of these materials by writing to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., 1185 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 228, New York, New York 10036, attention: Secretary, or by sending an e-mail to avi@oramed.com.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND VOTING Why am I receiving these materials? We sent you this proxy statement and the Annual Report, as well as the enclosed proxy card, because our Board is soliciting your proxy to vote at the Annual Meeting. You are invited to attend the Annual Meeting to vote on the proposals described in this proxy statement. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern time) at the offices of Sullivan & Worcester LLP, 1633 Broadway, New York, NY 10019. However, you do not need to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares. Instead, you may simply complete, sign and return the enclosed proxy card. Website addresses included in this proxy statement are textual references only, and the information in any website is not incorporated by reference into this proxy statement. Who can vote at the Annual Meeting? Only stockholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2019, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name If as at the close of business on July 26, 2019, your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, then you are a stockholder of record. As a stockholder of record, you may vote in person at the Annual Meeting or vote by proxy. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to fill out and return the enclosed proxy card to ensure your vote is counted. Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of a Broker, Bank or Other Similar Organization If as at the close of business on July 26, 2019, your shares were held, not in your name, but rather in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and these proxy materials are being forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account or its agent is considered to be the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As a beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker or other agent on how to vote the shares in your account. You are also invited to attend the Annual Meeting. However, since you are not the stockholder of record, you may not vote your shares in person at the Annual Meeting unless you request and obtain a valid proxy from your broker or other agent. What am I voting on? The matters scheduled for a vote at the Annual Meeting are: the re-election of six directors of the Company to hold office until our next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors shall be elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal;

re-election of six directors of the Company to hold office until our next annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors shall be elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal; the consideration and approval of the Company's 2019 Stock Incentive Plan; and

the ratification of the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, certified public accountants in Israel, a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (the "Independent Auditors"), as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the 2019 fiscal year. Our Board unanimously recommends that you vote FORall of the above proposals. 1

How do I vote? The procedures for voting are as follows: Stockholder of Record: Shares Registered in Your Name If you are a stockholder of record, you may vote in person at the Annual Meeting, or vote by proxy using the enclosed proxy card. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote by proxy to ensure your vote is counted. You may still attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person if you have already voted by proxy. To vote in person, come to the Annual Meeting, where a ballot will be made available to you. Directions to attend the Annual Meeting where you may vote in person can be found at: http://www.oramed.com/investors/governance-documents/annual-shareholder-meeting

To vote using the proxy card, simply complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it promptly in the envelope provided. If you return your signed proxy card to us no less than 24 hours before the Annual Meeting, we will vote your shares as you direct. The chairman of the Annual Meeting may, at his or her discretion, decide to accept proxy cards even if received less than 24 hours before the Annual Meeting. Beneficial Owner: Shares Registered in the Name of Broker, Bank or Other Similar Organization If you are a beneficial owner of shares registered in the name of your broker, bank or other agent, you should have received a proxy card and voting instructions with these proxy materials from that organization rather than from us. Simply complete and mail the proxy card to ensure that your vote is counted. Alternatively, you may vote by telephone or over the Internet as instructed by your broker, bank or other agent, provided that your broker, bank or other agent makes telephone or Internet voting available. To vote in person at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent. Follow the instructions from your broker, bank or other agent included with these proxy materials, or contact your broker, bank or other agent to request a proxy form. How many votes do I have? You have one vote for each share of Common Stock you own as of the close of business on July 26, 2019. What if I return a proxy card but do not make specific choices? If you return a signed and dated proxy card without marking any voting selections, your shares will be voted "FOR" with respect to Proposals 1, 2 and 3. If any other matter is properly presented at the Annual Meeting, your proxy (one of the individuals named on your proxy card) will vote your shares using his or her best judgment. If your shares are held by your broker as your nominee (that is, in "street name"), you will need to obtain a proxy form from the institution that holds your shares and follow the instructions included on that form regarding how to instruct your broker to vote your shares. If you do not give instructions to your broker, your broker can vote your shares with respect to "discretionary" items, but not with respect to "non-discretionary" items. Discretionary items are proposals considered "routine" under applicable rules on which your broker may vote shares held in street name in the absence of your voting instructions. On non-discretionary items for which you do not give your broker instructions, the shares will be treated as "broker non-votes." Proposal 3 at the Annual Meeting is considered a discretionary item. 2

