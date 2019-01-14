Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

Log in
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended November 30, 2018

TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission file number: 000-50298

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)

Delaware

98-0376008

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

142 W. 57th Street

New York, New York

10019

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

844-967-2633

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes

No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes No

As of January 11, 2019, there were 17,378,359 shares of the issuer's common stock, $0.012 par value per share, outstanding.

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

FORM 10-Q

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1

ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1

ITEM 2 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 18

ITEM 3 - QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 24

ITEM 4 - CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 24

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 25

ITEM 2 - UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS 25

ITEM 6 - EXHIBITS 25

As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" mean Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and our wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Oramed Ltd., unless otherwise indicated. All dollar amounts refer to U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

On November 30, 2018, the exchange rate between the New Israeli Shekel, or NIS, and the dollar, as quoted by the Bank of Israel, was NIS 3.701 to $1.00. Unless indicated otherwise by the context, statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that provide the dollar equivalent of NIS amounts or provide the NIS equivalent of dollar amounts are based on such exchange rate.

i

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Page

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Balance sheets

2

Statements of comprehensive loss

3

Statements of changes in stockholders' equity

4

Statements of cash flows

5

Notes to financial statements

6-17

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF November 30, 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

November 30, 2018

August 31, 2018

Assets

CURRENT ASSETS:

$

3,861$

4,996

19,920

20,875

5,143

4,592

727

574

29,651

31,037

11,613

13,542

2,290

2,785

16

16

23

17

13,942

16,360

$

43,593$

47,397

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

2,982$

2,058

Contract liabilities

1,131

2,449

Payable to related parties

51

46

Total current liabilities

4,164

4,553

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Contract liabilities

10,259

11,388

Employee rights upon retirement

20

20

Provision for uncertain tax position

11

11

Other liabilities

281

313

Total long-term liabilities

10,571

11,732

COMMITMENTS (note 2)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock, $0.012 par value (30,000,000 authorized shares; 17,378,359 and 17,369,875 shares issued and

outstanding as of November 30, 2018 and August 31, 2018, respectively)

207

207

Additional paid-in capital

99,701

99,426

Accumulated other comprehensive income

-

702

Accumulated deficit

(71,050)

(69,223)

Total stockholders' equity

28,858

31,112

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

43,593$

47,397

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term deposits Marketable securities

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Total current assets

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Long-term deposits Marketable securities

Amounts funded in respect of employee rights upon retirement Property and equipment, net

Total long-term assets Total assets

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three months endedNovember 30, 2018

November 30, 2017

REVENUES

$

674$

611

COST OF REVENUES

35

-

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

4,347

2,327

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

932

1,016

OPERATING LOSS

4,640

2,732

FINANCIAL INCOME

286

222

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

8

21

INCOME FROM CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENTS

60

-

NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

$

4,302$

2,531

UNREALIZED INCOME ON AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES

-

326

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

-

326

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

$

4,302$

2,205

LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:

BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

$

0.25$

0.18

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK USED IN COMPUTING BASIC AND

DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

17,448,744

14,239,346

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Disclaimer

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 23:03:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2,98 M
EBIT 2019 -17,3 M
Net income 2019 -16,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 19,8x
Capi. / Sales 2020 22,7x
Capitalization 59,1 M
