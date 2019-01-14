Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1

ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1

ITEM 2 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 18

ITEM 3 - QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 24

ITEM 4 - CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 24

PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 25

ITEM 2 - UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS 25

ITEM 6 - EXHIBITS 25

As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" mean Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and our wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Oramed Ltd., unless otherwise indicated. All dollar amounts refer to U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

On November 30, 2018, the exchange rate between the New Israeli Shekel, or NIS, and the dollar, as quoted by the Bank of Israel, was NIS 3.701 to $1.00. Unless indicated otherwise by the context, statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that provide the dollar equivalent of NIS amounts or provide the NIS equivalent of dollar amounts are based on such exchange rate.

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF November 30, 2018

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

November 30, 2018

August 31, 2018

Assets

CURRENT ASSETS:

$ 3,861$ 4,996 19,920 20,875 5,143 4,592 727 574 29,651 31,037 11,613 13,542 2,290 2,785 16 16 23 17 13,942 16,360 $ 43,593$ 47,397 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,982$ 2,058 Contract liabilities 1,131 2,449 Payable to related parties 51 46 Total current liabilities 4,164 4,553 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Contract liabilities 10,259 11,388 Employee rights upon retirement 20 20 Provision for uncertain tax position 11 11 Other liabilities 281 313 Total long-term liabilities 10,571 11,732 COMMITMENTS (note 2) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, $0.012 par value (30,000,000 authorized shares; 17,378,359 and 17,369,875 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2018 and August 31, 2018, respectively) 207 207 Additional paid-in capital 99,701 99,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 702 Accumulated deficit (71,050) (69,223) Total stockholders' equity 28,858 31,112 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 43,593$ 47,397

Cash and cash equivalents Short-term deposits Marketable securities

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Total current assets

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Long-term deposits Marketable securities

Amounts funded in respect of employee rights upon retirement Property and equipment, net

Total long-term assets Total assets

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)

Three months endedNovember 30, 2018

November 30, 2017

REVENUES $ 674$ 611 COST OF REVENUES 35 - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 4,347 2,327 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 932 1,016 OPERATING LOSS 4,640 2,732 FINANCIAL INCOME 286 222 FINANCIAL EXPENSES 8 21 INCOME FROM CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENTS 60 - NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ 4,302$ 2,531 UNREALIZED INCOME ON AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES - 326 TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - 326 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $ 4,302$ 2,205 LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK: BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK $ 0.25$ 0.18 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK USED IN COMPUTING BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK 17,448,744 14,239,346

