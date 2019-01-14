Oramed Pharmaceuticals : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-Q
☒ QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended November 30, 2018
☐ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission file number: 000-50298
ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
|
Delaware
|
98-0376008
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
Incorporation or Organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
142 W. 57th Street
|
New York, New York
|
10019
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|
(Zip Code)
844-967-2633
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes ☒
No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).
Yes ☒
No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒
Accelerated filer ☐
Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).
Yes ☐ No ☒
As of January 11, 2019, there were 17,378,359 shares of the issuer's common stock, $0.012 par value per share, outstanding.
ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
FORM 10-Q
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1
ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1
ITEM 2 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS 18
ITEM 3 - QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK 24
ITEM 4 - CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES 24
PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 25
ITEM 2 - UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS 25
ITEM 6 - EXHIBITS 25
As used in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the terms "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" mean Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and our wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Oramed Ltd., unless otherwise indicated. All dollar amounts refer to U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.
On November 30, 2018, the exchange rate between the New Israeli Shekel, or NIS, and the dollar, as quoted by the Bank of Israel, was NIS 3.701 to $1.00. Unless indicated otherwise by the context, statements in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that provide the dollar equivalent of NIS amounts or provide the NIS equivalent of dollar amounts are based on such exchange rate.
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
ITEM 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
Page
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
|
Balance sheets
|
2
|
Statements of comprehensive loss
|
3
|
Statements of changes in stockholders' equity
|
4
|
Statements of cash flows
|
5
|
Notes to financial statements
|
6-17
ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF November 30, 2018
TABLE OF CONTENTS
ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
November 30, 2018
August 31, 2018
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
$
|
3,861$
|
4,996
|
19,920
|
20,875
|
5,143
|
4,592
|
727
|
574
|
29,651
|
31,037
|
11,613
|
13,542
|
2,290
|
2,785
|
16
|
16
|
23
|
17
|
13,942
|
16,360
|
$
|
43,593$
|
47,397
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
2,982$
|
2,058
|
Contract liabilities
|
1,131
|
2,449
|
Payable to related parties
|
51
|
46
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,164
|
4,553
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Contract liabilities
|
10,259
|
11,388
|
Employee rights upon retirement
|
20
|
20
|
Provision for uncertain tax position
|
11
|
11
|
Other liabilities
|
281
|
313
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
10,571
|
11,732
|
COMMITMENTS (note 2)
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
Common stock, $0.012 par value (30,000,000 authorized shares; 17,378,359 and 17,369,875 shares issued and
|
outstanding as of November 30, 2018 and August 31, 2018, respectively)
|
207
|
207
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
99,701
|
99,426
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
-
|
702
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(71,050)
|
(69,223)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
28,858
|
31,112
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
43,593$
|
47,397
Cash and cash equivalents Short-term deposits Marketable securities
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Total current assets
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term deposits Marketable securities
Amounts funded in respect of employee rights upon retirement Property and equipment, net
Total long-term assets Total assets
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
(UNAUDITED)
Three months endedNovember 30, 2018
November 30, 2017
|
REVENUES
|
$
|
674$
|
611
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
35
|
-
|
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES
|
4,347
|
2,327
|
GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
932
|
1,016
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
4,640
|
2,732
|
FINANCIAL INCOME
|
286
|
222
|
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
|
8
|
21
|
INCOME FROM CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE OF INVESTMENTS
|
60
|
-
|
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
$
|
4,302$
|
2,531
|
UNREALIZED INCOME ON AVAILABLE FOR SALE SECURITIES
|
-
|
326
|
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
-
|
326
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
$
|
4,302$
|
2,205
|
LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|
$
|
0.25$
|
0.18
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK USED IN COMPUTING BASIC AND
|
DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
|
17,448,744
|
14,239,346
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.
