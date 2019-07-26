Oranco, Inc. Announces New Development in Blockchain-Based Liquor Identification and Collection Technology

Fenyang City, China, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oranco, Inc. ("Oranco" or the "Company") ( ORNC ), a premium alcohol marketer and wholesaler in China, announced today its blockchain-based anti-counterfeiting laser recognition proprietary technology (the “Technology”) has officially entered into its test phase.



On August 20, 2018, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fengyuang Huaxin Liquor Development Co., Ltd., entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Guangzhou Silicon Technology Co., Ltd. (“GSTC”), a company specializing in blockchain technical solution development and technical support, to develop the Technology for the identification and anti-counterfeiting of the Company’s premium alcoholic beverages.

Under the Agreement, both parties agreed to develop the Technology for the Company’s collectible liquors and other premium products by constructing a mechanism featuring blockchain technology’s characteristics such as uniqueness, data tampering protection, and transaction traceability. The Company believes that the Technology will increase the value of its collectible product lines.

As part of the diligent effort to perform under the Agreement, GSTC shall verify the authenticity of the Company’s premium products, making sure that they are not altered or replaced through physical means. GSTC will then use the Technology to create irreplaceable digital IDs on a blockchain for each of the Company’s premium alcoholic beverage product.

Mr. Peng Yang, President of Oranco, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to announce that our blockchain solution for liquor identification and collection has entered into test stage. We believe the verification capabilities of blockchain will enable us to credibly assure the origins and authenticity of our premium alcoholic beverages. This technology will assure the authenticity and further build the value of our premium products. We look forward to further exploring and exploiting blockchain technologies following this exciting step.”

Headquartered in Fenyang City, China, Oranco, Inc. ( ORNC ), is engaged in the alcohol wholesale business in China. We currently focus our business on the sale of Chinese Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. Our goal is to promote premium alcoholic beverages to China’s population. We aim to achieve this goal by catering to the ever-evolving tastes in alcohol through our creative marketing strategies and innovative product designs that target different age groups in China. Oranco, Inc. has developed various innovative products, such as its “Qishierbian” (translated as “72 Earthly Transformations”), which brings modern visuals, ancient stories and new interpretations of Chinese culture to traditional Fenjiu liquor. We are constantly renovating traditional Chinese culture to attract various age and cultural groups in China.

