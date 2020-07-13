Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Disney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:20pm EDT
Visitors walk past the entrance to Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong

Walt Disney Co is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from July 15 amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city, the company said Monday.

Walt Disney Co is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from July 15 amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city, the company said Monday.

The announcement came two days after Disney reopened its biggest resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus cases surged in the state.

"As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from July 15," a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted services. They have put in place enhanced health and safety measures, the company said.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, according to health authorities. Since late January, Hong Kong has reported 1,522 cases and local media reported an eighth death on Monday.

Florida has emerged as an epicenter of U.S. COVID-19 infections. In Orange County, where Disney World is located, cases rose by 623 to a total of 18,624, the fifth-highest outbreak in the state.

Hong Kong is tightening social distancing measures amid growing worries about a third wave of coronavirus infections. The government will limit group gatherings to four people - from 50 - a measure last seen during a second wave of the outbreak in March.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which is majority-owned (53%) by the Hong Kong government, reopened in June. Hong Kong Tokyo reopened in July; Disneyland Shanghai reopened in May.

Disney's reopening of its parks in Asia helped provide assurance about moving ahead in Florida, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney's parks, experiences and products division told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

David Miller, an analyst at investment bank Imperial Capital, estimates that Disney generates 75% of operating income in its parks division from Walt Disney World, compared with 10% from all of the foreign parks combined.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York. Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)

By Helen Coster
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORANGE
12:33pSoaring Florida coronavirus cases cast shadow over tourism, Disney
RE
12:20pDisney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise
RE
11:23aDisney to shut Hong Kong Disneyland again as coronavirus cases rise
RE
11:16aFlorida records 12,000 new COVID-19 cases, a day after shattering records
RE
07/12Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most ..
RE
07/12As COVID-19 cases surge in Florida, anti-mask activists hold protests, Disney..
RE
07/08ORANGE : McConnell Dowell Chooses Orange Business Services to Deliver Smart IoT ..
BU
07/08ORANGE : signs Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreement in France with Boral..
PU
07/07Orange Names Belgium, Poland CEOs
DJ
07/07ORANGE : appoints new CEOs in Poland and Belgium
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 090 M 47 838 M 47 838 M
Net income 2020 2 729 M 3 101 M 3 101 M
Net Debt 2020 28 132 M 31 974 M 31 974 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 6,21%
Capitalization 27 899 M 31 563 M 31 708 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 135 619
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 14,13 €
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Deputy CEO-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-20.01%31 563
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.25%225 479
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.78%87 528
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.33%80 006
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.22%52 256
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group