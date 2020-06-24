Log in
New York's MTA to Consider Service, Job Cuts as Coronavirus Further Imperils Finances

06/24/2020

By Paul Berger

Officials at the nation's largest transit agency warned of massive spending cuts as the authority continues to hemorrhage billions of dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority has already frozen billions of dollars of spending on improvements this year to its two commuter railroads and New York City's subway and buses as it seeks a second federal bailout.

At a public meeting Wednesday, board members and officials at the state-controlled agency said wage freezes and job cuts among the 74,000 workers, as well as service reductions, must also be considered.

Lawrence Schwartz, a board member and head of the MTA's finance committee, requested an accounting of all nonessential spending so that he and his colleagues could assess a path forward.

Mr. Schwartz said he wasn't advocating job or service cuts. But, he added: "We need to squeeze every ounce of juice out of the orange regarding nonessential items before we look at the essential categories."

Mr. Schwartz said one area where the MTA could reduce spending was on consultants.

Earlier at the meeting, a consultant from WSP USA delivered a presentation of an authority-commissioned report, which praised the MTA for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some MTA workers have complained that the authority denied them permission to wear masks in March, when federal health officials said masks weren't necessary. So far 132 MTA workers have died of virus-related causes.

Tony Utano, head of the Transport Workers Union Local 100, which represents subway and bus workers, said in a statement that the report, budgeted at up to $100,000, was a "whitewash."

MTA Chairman Patrick Foye, speaking at a press conference after the meeting, said he thought the report was accurate.

Mr. Foye said the MTA was early, aggressive and innovative in taking action to protect workers and riders. He said the report, which also included examples of transit best practice globally, will be useful as the authority plots a way forward during the pandemic.

The MTA was in a dire financial situation before the pandemic began. Its budget problems have been exacerbated by the pandemic, which caused state and city officials to order businesses to close and people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus.

Revenues from fares, tolls and taxes have plummeted at the authority, which has an annual operating budget of just over $17 billion. Authority officials estimate that over the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year period, the MTA faces shortfalls of about $14 billion.

Although mass transit ridership has ticked up recently, it is still at about 80% below pre-pandemic levels. Tax revenues dedicated to the MTA are expected to be significantly lower than budgeted. Meanwhile, congestion pricing, another potential source of revenue which was supposed to be introduced in January, has stalled pending a federal review.

The MTA received $3.8 billion in the first round of coronavirus bailout money from the federal government. The authority is requesting a further $3.9 billion in the next bailout. Officials estimate that even if they receive the money they requested, they will need an additional $6.6 billion next year.

Write to Paul Berger at Paul.Berger@wsj.com

