Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange : ADTRAN Initiates Software-Defined Access Network Project with Orange

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:31am EDT

Partnership to evaluate and test SDN-based programming for next-gen fiber access networks

ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, announced today it has signed a joint development project with Orange as part of its Access Renewal and Evolution Strategy (ARES) program. The partnership is focused on the application of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology to fixed fiber access networks.

“For Orange, the evolution of our Fixed Access Optical Network represents a challenge and opportunity as we look to extend the range and reach of our networks,” said Christian Gacon, Orange Vice President, Wireline Networks & Infrastructure. “We are delighted to begin this development with ADTRAN, based on the company’s leadership in developing Software-Defined Access Network architecture and our combined vision for how the fiber access network should evolve. This work will ensure that Orange can maximize the fiber broadband opportunity, create new business models and deliver an enriched service experience for our customers. This development program underscores our commitment to being a leader in each segment of the network.”

With a goal of building the best network to support Orange’s fiber access network expansion, the companies will focus on the following efforts:

  • Create a roadmap for Orange’s possible introduction of a Software-Defined management architecture.
  • Ensure network elements can integrate with Third Party management, control and/or orchestration platforms and with other network devices.
  • Secure conformity to Orange’s current and future engineering rules for GPON and XGS-PON architecture.

The ultimate goal of the partnership is to investigate, test and propose solutions that enable Orange to improve performance, shorten time-to-market for new services while reducing energy consumption in the network, and ultimately reduce costs. This partnership will result in comprehensive architecture studies, technical requirements for the next generation of network nodes, cost models, prototype evaluations, field trials and preparation for potential field rollout within the Orange network.

“Orange is committed to building a next-generation, software-defined access network that will serve as a foundation for the next wave of innovative residential and commercial business services,” said Dr. Eduard Scheiterer, ADTRAN Senior Vice President of Research and Development. “ADTRAN shares Orange’s commitment to innovation, service quality and building networks the way they should be built. We are helping operators across the world, like Orange, create the open, scalable and flexible network foundations that will support growth for the next several decades.”

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @OrangeGroupPR and @orange.

About ADTRAN

At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential—ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems—the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORANGE
05:31aORANGE : ADTRAN Initiates Software-Defined Access Network Project with Orange
BU
04/26ORANGE : The StopCovid project-team and the ecosystem of contributors are workin..
PU
04/24ORANGE : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of May 19st, ..
AQ
04/21ORANGE : Filing of Orange's 20-F report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Co..
GL
04/21ORANGE : Cloud-computing solutions can help significantly to reduce banking cost..
AQ
04/21ORANGE : Cloud-computing solutions can help significantly to reduce banking cost..
AQ
04/21ORANGE : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
04/20Vivendi investors back hiked dividend in defiance of France's crisis call
RE
04/20ORANGE : Communiqué Orange - Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Docu..
AQ
04/20ORANGE : Kepler Chevreux keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 42 221 M
EBIT 2020 5 614 M
Net income 2020 2 760 M
Debt 2020 28 744 M
Yield 2020 5,84%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 29 640 M
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 14,46  €
Last Close Price 11,19  €
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-14.75%32 002
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.65%239 714
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.12%86 073
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-13.62%64 446
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.22%48 127
BCE INC.-6.12%36 240
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group