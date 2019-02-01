Log in
Orange : Acquires 100% Stake in SecureData Group

02/01/2019 | 03:13am EST

By Patrick Costello

Orange (ORA.FR) said Friday that it is acquiring a 100% stake in the U.K.-based cybersecurity service provider Group for an undisclosed sum as part of a wider effort to establish itself as a leading player in the European cybersecurity market.

The French telecoms provider said the acquisition of SecureData--the largest independent cybersecurity service provider in the U.K.--will help Orange increase its international reach and expertise in cybersecurity.

Orange is also acquiring SecureData's cyber-security consulting subsidiary Sense Post as part of the transaction.

SecureData provides cyber solutions designed to assess risks, detect threats, protect IT assets and respond to security incidents, Orange said.

SecureData's revenues in 2018 amounted to roughly 50 million euros, with the company recording "consistent" growth rates of approximately 20% since 2016, Orange said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE -0.83% 13.43 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
ORANGE -0.22% 13.565 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
