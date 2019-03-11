Orange : Aurecon Chooses Orange Business Services as its IT Services Partner to Enhance Its Position in the Global Engineering Industry

Global engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon has
selected Orange Business Services, a leading global technology
integrator, to manage its global communications infrastructure,
including SD-WAN and cybersecurity services, across 60 sites in more
than twenty countries. The future-proof Flexible SD-WAN service by
Orange is a fully managed end-to-end solution which will offer
substantial cost savings, while providing a four-fold increase in agile
network capacity. This increased capacity is critical for worldwide
collaboration, cloud-based CAD software and work-sharing.
The USD $25 million, five-year network transformation deal will not only
increase the performance of Aurecon’s infrastructure, but also reduce
complexity, strengthen application performance and improve agility. It
will offer more visibility and flexibility to grow and evolve across its
business operations. The scalable, cloud-based security services from
Orange will enable Aurecon and its partners to work securely from any
location, while securing its cloud-based business applications.
Orange started supporting Aurecon in 2014, where it redesigned,
consolidated and managed Aurecon’s network infrastructure and deployed a
high-speed global WAN, connecting sites across Asia, Africa, Australia
and New Zealand, as well as the Middle East.
“Aurecon has a clear vision and ambitious strategy, and we are delighted
to continue to support them as they undertake this new digital
transformation program. With our end-to-end global solutions and
carrier-grade integration expertise, supported by our consulting and
co-innovation capabilities, we believe we are well placed to be their
trusted technology partner,” said Kevin Griffen, Managing Director,
Orange Business Services, Australasia.
“Our partnership with Orange is critical for delivering our
infrastructure overhaul. As a global company involved in co-creating
some of the world’s most iconic construction projects with many other
partners, it’s essential we have a reliable and flexible technology
platform that not only can evolve with our growing business, but also
improve our agility and performance. As our trusted partner, Orange
brings the knowledge of our business, coupled with the technical
solutions and integration skills that make it the obvious choice to
support us on this latest digital transformation journey with strong
delivery requirements,” said, Carl Duckinson, Aurecon CIO.
Orange Business Services was positioned as a Leader
in Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global".
In addition, Orange Business Services recently won Best
Enterprise Service for Flexible SD-WAN at the World Communication
Awards 2018.
About Aurecon
Aurecon is a global engineering and infrastructure
advisory company which brings ideas to life to design a better future.
Aurecon has an office network spanning over 20 countries and over 7,000
people, with a net revenue of AU $1bn dollars. Privately owned by
employees, Aurecon provides advisory, design, delivery and asset
management services on projects on a range of markets in locations
worldwide.
About Orange Business Services
As the B-to-B division of the
Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving
enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital
services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the
areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and
cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of
their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing
to analysis and sharing.
With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places
its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This
includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange
Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely
selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well
as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France,
rely on Orange Business Services.
Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with
revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 264 million customers worldwide
at 31 December 2018. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on
the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this
material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
