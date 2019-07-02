Orange Business Services : Executive Board Evolves to Support Its Ambition to Become a Leader in the Internet of Enterprises

Helmut Reisinger, CEO of Orange Business Services, announces Executive leadership changes, effective as of 1 July 2019

“This announcement is part of a transformation within Orange Business Services to achieve our ambition to become a leader in the Internet of Enterprises, a new business ecosystem where people, objects, processes and infrastructures are constantly connected and sharing data along the digital value chain,” explains Helmut Reisinger.

Aliette Mousnier-Lompré: head of Customer Service and Operations (CSO)

The Customer Service and Operations (CSO) team is now led by Aliette Mousnier-Lompré. With 8,000 employees located across five continents, this entity designs, builds and operates the industrial production of all managed services through a 24x7 model covering all geographies. Aliette was previously Vice President Global Enterprise Networks at Orange International Network Infrastructures (OINIS).

Paul Joyce: head of Orange Global Solutions for Business (OGSB)

Paul Joyce now leads Orange Global Solutions for Business (OGSB). He is in charge of accelerating Orange Business Services’ core business and services growth, notably in the area of SDx connectivity, collaboration solutions and the recently integrated contact center activities. Paul led Customer Service and Operations (CSO) since 2012 and has made Orange Business Services the global benchmark in terms of customer service and experience. He takes over from Didier Duriez, who will take on new responsibilities at a French NGO.

Valérie Cussac: head of Smart Mobility Services

Valérie Cussac assumes responsibility of the new Smart Mobility Services entity. As digital transformation is evolving, so do our business customers’ needs: this move is in line with the much anticipated arrival of 5G. This new entity will create even tighter links between mobile workspaces and IoT activities, focusing on three verticals, such as Automotive, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities / Buildings. Prior to this role, Valérie successfully managed Orange Business Services’ mobile leadership in France and built the engine for our services growth in France and internationally.

Pierre-Louis Biaggi: head of Digital and Data

Pierre-Louis Biaggi now leads the Digital and Data entity with the objective to allow customers to capture the power of data and digital to innovate and reinvent their business. Leveraging more than 3,500 consultants, developers and data scientists, as well as an open ecosystem of partners, Pierre-Louis will focus on growing Orange Business Services around Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science, user experience, software integration and e-health. He was previously in charge of the Connectivity Business Unit, making Orange Business Services a global leader in SD-WAN. He takes over from Béatrice Felder who will take key responsibilities for the Group.

Anne-Sophie Lotgering: Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

Anne-Sophie Lotgering has been appointed as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer. A new enterprise-wide entity focused on customer experience, digital, innovation, marketing and communication, supports the ambition of Orange Business Services to engage customers with a consistent value proposition, content and tools that better speak to their ever-changing business models, requirements and values. Anne-Sophie was previously General Manager at Microsoft Services, Central & Eastern Europe and held various senior positions at Orange.

“I am sure that Orange Business Services has the leadership capacity to leverage the value of our skilled teams, assets, services and recent acquisitions for the benefit of our customers. I warmly thank Didier and Béatrice for their instrumental roles in Orange Business Services growth and transformation during the past years,” concludes Reisinger.

