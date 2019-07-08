Log in
Orange Business Services : to Transform Sony's Global Network to Drive Business Efficiency

07/08/2019 | 06:01am EDT

  • Flexible SD-WAN integrates Sony’s film and electronics business units within a single, worldwide network
  • Deal paves the way for improved agility, transparency and security across its global business

Orange Business Services has been chosen by Sony Group to consolidate and transform the communications infrastructure of Sony’s two largest operating companies initially into a harmonized, future-proof network for an improved user experience around the world. Built on the Orange Flexible SD-WAN solution, the new Sony network will connect more than 500 locations in over 50 countries across five continents to deliver improved performance, security and scalability to their operations.

Orange will now be Sony’s principal global provider, delivering a fully automated, intelligent network for all global business units over time. The SD-WAN future-proof platform will enable Sony to share IT talent and have complete end-to-end visibility for improved global service agility.

With global service integration expertise and a local presence in more than 160 countries, Orange can promise end-to-end visibility of the global infrastructure with less complexity. Sony’s corporate applications will be virtually available across business lines and regions in the cloud. The same applies for Sony’s IT service suppliers who can be onboarded and managed by Sony through a single user interface.

“Orange innovation, integration capabilities and international network are the catalysts that will allow us for the first time to bring our regional operating companies under one umbrella,” said Makoto Toyoda, Chief Information Officer, Sony Group. “Only Orange could deliver a platform with the scale and scope to cover all the moving pieces of our international business. It’s a transformative move on our part that opens the way for us to embrace new forms of IT innovation that will push the company forward.”

“Sony is forging a strong, new path with its global SD-WAN infrastructure,” said Rob Willcock, President of the Americas, Orange Business Services. “We are pleased Sony chose Orange as its key partner in their transformation, and we are ready to step in and bring immediate clarity to their worldwide communications network. Orange has the technology, reach and people to make that possible for customers inside and outside the U.S.”

About Sony
Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, semiconductors and financial services - Sony's purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

About Orange Business Services
As the B-to-B division of the Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, rely on Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 264 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2019. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.


© Business Wire 2019
