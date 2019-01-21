Orange Not Considering Full Takeover of Euskaltel

By Alberto Delclaux



Orange said Monday that it isn't currently considering a full takeover bid for Spanish telecommunications group Euskaltel SA, following media speculation.

In a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator, the French company said it is nevertheless always on the lookout for growth opportunities in Spain.

News portal TMTFinance reported last week that Orange was considering a takeover bid for Euskaltel and had hired Credit Suisse as an adviser.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com