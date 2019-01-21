Log in
Orange

ORANGE (ORA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 04:37:04 am
13.423 EUR   -1.08%
Orange Not Considering Full Takeover of Euskaltel

01/21/2019 | 03:16am EST

By Alberto Delclaux

Orange said Monday that it isn't currently considering a full takeover bid for Spanish telecommunications group Euskaltel SA, following media speculation.

In a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator, the French company said it is nevertheless always on the lookout for growth opportunities in Spain.

News portal TMTFinance reported last week that Orange was considering a takeover bid for Euskaltel and had hired Credit Suisse as an adviser.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

