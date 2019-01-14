Orange : Poland Tries to Balance Reliance on Huawei With Spy Fallout

Financials (€) Sales 2018 41 239 M EBIT 2018 5 788 M Net income 2018 2 681 M Debt 2018 26 072 M Yield 2018 5,08% P/E ratio 2018 13,61 P/E ratio 2019 12,40 EV / Sales 2018 1,52x EV / Sales 2019 1,50x Capitalization 36 629 M Chart ORANGE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ORANGE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 17,1 € Spread / Average Target 25% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ORANGE -2.72% 42 200 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 3.20% 235 731 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP 2.30% 81 316 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -0.57% 81 258 SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC --.--% 52 045 TELEFONICA 4.51% 45 156