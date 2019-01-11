Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE (ORA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/11 06:04:15 am
13.733 EUR   +1.20%
01/08ORANGE : Receives Strong Demand for Bonds
DJ
2018ORANGE : A good level to buy
2018French telco maverick Iliad suffers painful coming of age
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange : Poland arrests two over spying allegations, including Huawei employee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a Polish national involved in cyber business on allegations of spying, Polish media reported on Friday, deepening the controversy over Western criticism of the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.

U.S. intelligence agencies allege Huawei Technologies Cos Ltd [HWT.UL] is linked to China's government and that its equipment could contain "backdoors" for use by government spies.

No evidence has been produced publicly and the firm has repeatedly denied the claims. But the criticism has led several Western countries and companies to look into whether they should allow Huawei's equipment to be used in their telecoms networks.

Polish public TV channel TVP said security services had also searched the local offices of Huawei; the offices of telecoms firm Orange Polska, where it said the Polish national works; and Poland's Office of Electronic Communications, the country's telecoms regulator.

"We are aware of the situation, and we are looking into it. We have no comment for the time being," Huawei said in a statement.

"Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based," it added.

Orange Polska said in a statement the security agency had on Tuesday gathered materials related to an employee, whom it did not identify. The company added it did not know if the investigation was linked to the employee's professional work, and that it would continue to cooperate with the authorities.

Poland's Office of Electronic Communications was not immediately available to comment.

In December, Canadian authorities arrested a top Huawei executive, Meng Wanzhou, at the behest of U.S. authorities as part of an investigation into alleged violations of U.S. trade sanctions, raising tensions with China at a time when Washington and Beijing are engaged in a broader trade war.

"The Chinese national is a businessman working in a major electronics company ... the Pole is a person known in circles associated with cyber business," Maciej Wasik, the deputy head of Poland's special services, told state news agency PAP.

The arrested pair will be held for three months, PAP reported, citing the spokesperson for Poland's head of special services.

TVP said the Polish national was a former agent of the internal security agency. The agency did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Additional reporting by Jack Stubbs in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE 1.07% 13.72 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
ORANGE POLSKA SA -1.54% 5.12 End-of-day quote.6.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORANGE
05:26aORANGE : Poland arrests two over spying allegations, including Huawei employee
RE
05:01aEUROPE : European shares surf on post-Christmas recovery rally
RE
01/09ORANGE : Du in deal to offer smart city services at Dubai Silicon Oasis
AQ
01/08ORANGE : Orange issues 4 tranches of bonds for c. 4.0 billion euros equivalent
GL
01/08ORANGE : Receives Strong Demand for Bonds
DJ
01/03ORANGE : Half-yearly report on the liquidity contract
AQ
01/03ORANGE : French utility to digitise 70% of water meters by 2027
AQ
2018ORANGE : Transactions carried out as part of a share buyback program
AQ
2018ORANGE : Nova Veolia and Its Subsidiary Birdz Choose Orange Business Services to..
BU
2018Deutsche Telekom reviews Huawei ties; Orange says no on 5G
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 239 M
EBIT 2018 5 788 M
Net income 2018 2 681 M
Debt 2018 26 072 M
Yield 2018 5,16%
P/E ratio 2018 13,42
P/E ratio 2019 12,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 36 097 M
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,1 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-4.13%42 200
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.48%235 731
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.48%81 316
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.27%81 258
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 045
TELEFONICA4.39%45 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.