ORANGE

(ORA)
Orange: Publication of first half 2019 financial report

07/29/2019

On 25 July 2019, Orange published its first half 2019 financial report.

The report was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and is available on the website of the Company at the following address:

https://www.orange.com/en/Investors/Regulated-information

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2019, including 89,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2018, including 207 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020” which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact: +33 1 44 44 93 93

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com
 

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 41 718 M
EBIT 2019 5 549 M
Net income 2019 2 696 M
Debt 2019 27 072 M
Yield 2019 5,28%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 35 865 M
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 16,29  €
Last Close Price 13,52  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-4.49%39 881
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.53%236 066
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP12.76%86 822
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.16%79 419
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 130
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC4.36%42 146
