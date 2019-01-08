Log in
ORANGE (ORA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/08 09:00:01 am
14.078 EUR   -0.86%
Orange : Receives Strong Demand for Bonds

01/08/2019 | 08:50am EST

By Lorena Ruibal

Orange (ORA.FR) received strong demand for several euro-denominated bonds and one sterling-denominated bond on offer on Tuesday.

Analysts said this reflects a current trend of investors looking to invest in credit from sectors or companies that are perceived to be well-positioned to weather a major market slowdown.

Orange sold 3-year, 5.5-year and 10-year euro bonds, as well as a 13-year sterling bond.

CreditSights analysts said the strong bids from investors "reflect solid demand for a defensive credit in an uncertain macro environment."

Demand was strong even though the concession--or extra yield on new issues over outstanding bonds of similar maturities--offered in Orange's initial price talk signaled a low incentive to invest in the bonds.

"New issue concessions are pretty tight in our view, especially at the longer end, given the lower demand for duration risk of late," CreditSights analyst said.

Orange's 650 million euro ($744 million) 3-year bond, priced at mid-swaps plus 55 basis points, was greatly oversubscribed, receiving bids worth over EUR3.25 billion, according to a lead manager.

Similarly, the 5.5-year and 10-year euro bonds, which raised EUR1.25 billion each, received ample demand with bids worth over EUR4.25 billion and EUR3.4 billion, respectively.

Demand for the sterling-denominated bond was still solid but not as strong as for the euro bonds. This is presumably linked to Brexit uncertainty and a weak pound, which has caused investors to try to limit their exposure, if possible, to sterling-denominated assets.

Investors' bids for the GBP750 million 13-year bond exceeded EUR1.9 billion, which was priced at gilts plus 180 basis points.

Write to lorena.ruibal@wsj.com; @lorena_rbal

ChangeLast1st jan.
ORANGE -0.09% 14.16 Delayed Quote.0.11%
ORANGE -0.85% 14.08 Real-time Quote.0.32%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 241 M
EBIT 2018 5 806 M
Net income 2018 2 696 M
Debt 2018 25 961 M
Yield 2018 4,93%
P/E ratio 2018 13,97
P/E ratio 2019 12,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 37 773 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE0.32%43 237
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%234 368
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.65%82 109
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP0.29%80 499
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 189
TELEFONICA4.86%45 739
