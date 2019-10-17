Log in
Orange S A : Haga Golf Brings Greenskeeping Into the Digital Age With Orange Business Services IoT Solutions

10/17/2019 | 04:01am EDT

  • Smart IoT solution allows Haga to keep golf course in perfect condition
  • Greenskeepers can track moisture, temperature and oxygen levels

Haga Golf in Oslo, Norway has chosen Orange Business Services to help make its golf course management smarter. The Orange IoT solution will support the transformation of costly labor-intensive greenskeeping duties and ensure optimal course conditions throughout the season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005285/en/

The Orange IoT solution will support the transformation of costly labor-intensive greenskeeping duties and ensure optimal course conditions. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Orange IoT solution will support the transformation of costly labor-intensive greenskeeping duties and ensure optimal course conditions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keeping golf courses in good condition is a major issue for many golf clubs in Northern Europe, where weather can be volatile. Turf care is a challenge, as is ensuring the grass survives the cold winters. Golf course maintenance priorities vary considerably during the seasons. While monitoring soil moisture for safe irrigation, temperature to avoid grass burn and conductivity as an indicator of fertilizer levels are vital during the summer season, the handling of oxygen levels is more important in the winter and drives protective actions.

Haga chose Orange IoT Connect Anywhere to transform its course maintenance. The solution provides scalable end-to-end secure connectivity between sensors installed on the course and a data management platform. Live Objects, the Orange Business Services IoT and analytics platform, then turns this raw data into actionable insight.

The autonomous sensor monitoring system from Orange will help Haga Golf greenskeepers track and understand the changing weather conditions. This will enable them to keep the greens in the best condition possible.

“The greenskeeping function is critical to us, and we see great benefits in this tailored IoT sensor solution. We have started an innovative collaboration with Orange where our employees can work more efficiently, and our members can use the course more often,” said Erik Solberg, General Manager, Haga Golf.

“Haga Golf is an excellent example of how an organization can use smart technology to solve time consuming duties. We are pleased that Haga Golf chose us as their technology partner, and we look forward to developing even more innovative solutions together. Haga Golf has paved the way for other golf courses and organizations with similar issues, such as public park maintenance, to improve efficiencies and costs through the connected world of IoT,” said Fabrice de Windt, senior vice president, Europe at Orange Business Services.

About Haga Golf
Haga Golf is an 18+9 holes golf course beautifully situated in the vicinity of Oslo city. Haga is fully equipped with pro shop, restaurant, cafe and more. At Haga both members and visitors can play. Website: www.hagagolf.no

About Orange Business Services
As the B-to-B division of the Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, rely on Orange Business Services.

For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 266 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2019. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.


© Business Wire 2019
