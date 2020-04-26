Orange : The StopCovid project-team and the ecosystem of contributors are working together to develop a mobile contact tracing app for France.

The French government has entrusted Inria with the operational management of the research and development project called 'StopCovid', which brings together the expertise of national players, both public and private, within the StopCovid project team. All these players are contributing to the work already under way to provide all French citizens with a tool to better protect them against Covid19.

Sharing the guidelines set by the Government, the project is based on five foundations:

> The use of the StopCovid app as part of the global strategy for managing the health crisis and epidemiological monitoring. StopCovid project is an additional brick that provides public health actors with a decision-making support for the deconfinement phase.

> Strict compliance with the data protection and privacy framework at national and European level, as defined in particular by French law and the RGPD, as well as the toolbox recently defined by the European Commission on proximity monitoring applications.

> Transparency, which notably involves the dissemination, under an open source license, of the specific work carried out within the framework of the project. This is in order to provide all the guarantees in terms of controls by society: transparency of algorithms, open code, interoperability, auditability, security and reversibility of the solutions. Thus, this solution could offer basic building blocks that can be used by all countries that wish to use them.

> Respect for the principles of digital sovereignty of the public health system: control of health choices by French and European society, protection and structuring of health data assets to guide the response to the epidemic and accelerate medical research.

> The temporary nature of the project, whose lifespan will correspond, if deployed, to the duration of the management of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The project is conducted under the supervision of the State and gives rise to regular interactions with independent control authorities, notably the CNIL (Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés - French Data Protection Authority). It also involves DINUM (inter-ministerial directorate for digital).

The project, in its prototype construction phase, involves public and private organisations acting on a pro bono basis, as part of the StopCovid project team.

At European level, the project is also being carried out in close cooperation with national teams developing comparable applications in Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Spain and Norway, based on comparable approaches and ensuring interoperability.

Within the project, coordinated by Inria, the members of the StopCovid project team are involved in their field of expertise:

- Inria: coordination and transmission protocol, privacy-by-design;

- ANSSI: cybersecurity;

- Capgemini: back-end architecture and development;

- Dassault Systèmes: SecNumCloud qualified sovereign data infrastructure;

- Inserm: health models;

- Lunabee Studio: development of mobile applications;

- Orange: application distribution and interoperability;

- Santé Publique France: integration and coordination of the application in the global strategy of contact tracing;

- Withings: connected objects.

Alongside them, the entire ecosystem of research, innovation and companies is mobilized through the 'ecosystem of StopCovid contributors'. Open, it brings together organizations or individuals who have shown their willingness to participate in the project, either through spontaneous contributions or in response to requests, whether through participation in technical expert groups, think tanks, provision of open source code, sharing of feedback on comparable solutions, or participation in field experiments.

Members of the StopCovid contributor ecosystem, as of April 25, 2020:

As individuals:

Frédéric Arnoux

Sylvain Chaillou

Thomas Chappuis

Benjamin Duban

Gabriel Hubert

Jules Leclerc

Daniel Marhély

As an organization :

AADIS

ACCENTURE/OCTO

ATOS

BERTIN

BforCure

Bloom

Coalition Networks

C4DIAGNOSTIC

Enalees

Intersec

LIFEN

NamR

SEMEIA

SIA PARTNERS

SOPRA STERIA

THALES

Quotes

Members of the StopCovid project team:

Inria, Bruno Sportisse, CEO: 'Inria has taken responsibility for the StopCovid project. In these exceptional times for our Nation, France can count on its ecosystem of research, innovation and companies to carry out projects at the crossroads of the necessary effectiveness of health policies, respect for individual freedoms and the maintenance or even strengthening of our technological and digital sovereignty.'

ANSSI, Guillaume Poupard, MD: 'Given the reality of the current cyber threats, securing the application is critical to ensure its reliability and trust that healthcare professionals in charge of managing the health crisis as well as users will place in it. In order to anticipate the cyber risk, ANSSI is suporting Inria with its technical expertise on the cybersecurity aspect of the project.'

Capgemini Group, Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO: 'The Stop Covid project will benefit from Capgemini wealth of expertise in technology and all of our experience in the health domain. As with all of our endeavors deployed globally to fight the Covid outbreak, I am proud and humbled by the pro-bono involvement of so many of our colleagues who are striving to protect our fellow citizens.'

Dassault Systèmes, Bernard Charlès, Vice-Chairman of the Board and CEO: 'In order to provide a digital solution that respects personal data, Dassault Systèmes and its 3DS Outscale cloud, certified by ANSSI, form a foundation of trust. With this, Europe and France can process the necessary data in a sovereign environment. Health data is an asset that must be protected and used for the common good in the context of the choices made by our society.'

Inserm, Dr Gilles Bloch, CEO: 'Inserm is participating in the development of this digital tool which

will be a complement to the other elements necessary for a successful end of lock down (in particular the respect of hand hygiene and physical distancing): the digital tool will identify possible cases of Sars-cov infection, in order to be able to isolate them as quickly as possible, and help reduce the spread of the virus. It is therefore necessary to be able to go back to the chain of contacts of an infected person and identify any other people. This identification, in compliance with privacy and regulations, is all the more important as some contagious people ignore being infected. '

Lunabee Studio, Thomas Jaussoin, CEO: 'At Lunabee Studio, our DNA is to create quality and impactful mobile applications. From the beginning of this health crisis, we've been working days and nights on the StopCovid apps. Today, we feel proud to be part of this team in order to help ending the lockdown. »

Orange, Stéphane Richard, Chairman & CEO: « As a major innovator in the digital sector, Orange is extremely proud to participate in the creation of a project-team made up of large industrial players, start-ups and public research institutions, and to contribute to the national and European effort to prevent the further propagation of the Covid-19 virus. This association of experts will help support healthcare professionals and public services by developing a mobile app, which takes full account of the need to protect individual liberties, that is designed to break the chain of contamination as restrictions are lifted. Orange will contribute its know-how in the security of networks and digital systems, its expertise in the mobile telecommunications ecosystem as well as its close relationship with healthcare institutions in order to help reach these ambitions targets.'

Santé Publique France, Geneviève Chêne, CEO: 'Reactive contact tracing combined with a large-scale case detection strategy is essential at the time of progressive lifting of containment to prevent the creation of new chains of transmission. The StopCovid application will make it possible to detect and inform at-risk contact persons who cannot be identified by conventional contact tracing methods, while respecting their privacy. It also makes it possible to provide contact-persons in a short period of time with the recommendations to be followed.'

Withings, Eric Carreel, CEO: 'We are convinced that a broad mobilization of both private and public stakeholders will help the fight against Covid19. We truly hope that our experience in connected devices will bring value to this collective work, specifically to guarantee a service accessible to the greatest number of people.'

Among members of the StopCovid contributor ecosystem:

Gabriel Hubert: 'The [tech] community wants to help. We already know that only solutions that are adopted on a large scale have a chance to have a strong impact. So it's a question of joining forces to respond to an exceptional situation with exceptional solutions. I am pleased to support the project-team and to contribute in any way to an ambitious, transparent European solution that respects individual fundamental freedoms'.

Benjamin Duban and Frédéric Arnoux (co-founders STIM): 'Stim is committed to putting all its expertise in project management in the unknown and innovative design at the service of the project and the state. Faced with this crisis, we believe that the collective's ability to move forward quickly without setting aside innovative responses plays a key role in limiting the trade-offs between public health, individual freedom, the economy and sovereignty. »

As an organisation:

Accenture France, Olivier Girard, CEO: 'We are very pleased to see that French technological and innovative know-how can be put together for the common good. Our teams are proud to actively contribute to it.'

ATOS, Pierre Barnabe, SVP Cybersécurité: 'Atos is proud to contribute to the StopCovid initiative alongside Inria by providing the expertise of its French engineers in analytics and secure communications. It is by combining the experience and skills of major players and technology start-ups that we will implement the solutions that best manage the current health crisis.'

Coalition Networks, Micha Benoliel, Co-founder: 'We owe it to all of us to participate and join forces to confront and defeat the Covid-19 virus. The Coalition team is ready to contribute its experience and know-how to ensure the most efficient system possible while ensuring the protection and respect of everyone's privacy'.

Sia Partners, Matthieu Courtecuisse, CEO: 'I am pleased that Sia Partners and its creative agency Fove can contribute to StopCovid, the first citizen initiative of such magnitude bringing together the entire French Tech community.'

Sopra Steria, Laurent Giovacchini, DGA: 'We are very pleased to see the convergence of initiatives and the highlighting of French public and private technological excellence.'

Thalès, Patrice Caine, CEO: 'The current crisis has raised awareness of the importance of digital technology in our societies. Digital tools already enable many French people to work, ease their daily life and maintain social links; they can also help in the fight against the spread of the epidemic. When they are useful to society, it is Thales' mission to make these tools reliable, secure and protective of our individual freedoms: trust is at the heart of our raison d'être'.

About the Members of the StopCovid project team:

Inria: Inria is the French national research institute for the digital sciences. World-class research and technological innovation are part of our DNA, with the aim of developing and supporting scientific and entrepreneurial projects that create value for France, within a European perspective.

www.inria.fr

Press contact: laurence.goussu@inria.fr 0681441733

ANSSI: ANSSI is the national authority in the area of cyberdefence and network and information security. To fulfil its missions, ANSSI deploys a broad range of regulatory and operational activities, from issuing regulations and verifying their application, to monitoring, alert and rapid response particularly on government networks.

More information: http://www.ssi.gouv.fr/en/

Press contact: Margaux Vincent margaux.vincent@ssi.gouv.fr +33 1 71 75 84 04

communication@ssi.gouv.fr

Capgemini: Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.

Press contact: Florence Lièvre - Tel: +33 1 47 54 50 71 - florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Dassault Systèmes: Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating 'virtual experience twins' of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes' 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Press contact : Arnaud Malherbe, arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com, +33 1 61 62 87 73

Inserm: Science for health - Founded in 1964, Inserm is a public scientific and technological institute which operates under the joint authority of the French Ministries of Health and Research. The institute is dedicated to biomedical research and human health, and is involved in the entire range of activities from the laboratory to the patient's bedside. It also partners with the most prestigious research institutions in the world that are committed to scientific challenges and progress in these fields. Inserm is fully committed to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. From the start of this global health crisis, Inserm has positioned itself as a leading player in the world of research in France and abroad, mobilising its many experts on subjects related to fundamental research as well as to the therapeutics or modelling of the epidemic. Also participating in the national solidarity effort, Inserm has mobilized to distribute tens of thousands of masks, gloves, gowns, over-shoes and reagents to hospital care teams.

Press contact: Priscille RIVIERE +33 (0)6 89 32 87 74 presse-web@inserm.fr

Lunabee Studio : 'We do APPS in the ALPS'. For the past ten years, Lunabee Studio successfully creates mobile applications. With strong expertise and experience in France and abroad, our team, based in Chambéry and Lyon, leverage the most advanced technologies on iOS and Android. Our mission: to offer our users a simple, efficient and useful mobile experience.

https://www.lunabee.studio

Contacts press: Thomas Jaussoin / Olivier Berni studio@lunabee.com

Orange: Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42 billion euros in 2019 and 147,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 87,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 266 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2019, including 207 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new 'Engage 2025' strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr. Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com; +33 6 78 91 35 11

Olivier Emberger; olivier.emberger@orange.com; +33 1 44 44 93 93

Santé Publique France: Santé Publique France is the national public health agency. Its mission is to protect the health of populations. This mission is based on three major axes: anticipate, understand and act. As a scientific and expert agency in the field of health, it is responsible for epidemiological observation and monitoring of the state of health of populations; monitoring of health risks threatening populations; health promotion and reduction of health risks; development of prevention and health education; preparation and response to health threats, alerts and crises; and the launch of health alerts. To carry out its missions, the agency has, under its authority, 18 Regional Intervention Units (Cire), placed under the directors general of the regional health agencies.

Press contact: presse@santepubliquefrance.fr

Vanessa Lemoine: +33 (0)1 55 12 53 36 - Marie Delibéros: +33 (0)1 41 79 69 61

Cynthia Bessarion : 01 71 80 15 66 - Stéphanie Champion : 01 41 79 67 48

Withings: Since 2008, Withings creates devices embedded in easy-to-use everyday objects that connect to apps and act as powerful daily health check-ups, as well as tools to help master long-term health goals. The ecosystem range includes award-winning products across the health spectrum, including hybrid smartwatches and health trackers, connected scales, blood pressure monitors, and an advanced sleep system. Every piece of collected data comes to life in the free Health Mate app, where users can find coaching, motivation, and valuable insights to share with their doctors and shape key aspects of their health.

Press Contact: Jean-Francois Kitten, Agence Licence K - jf@licencek.com