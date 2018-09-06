Log in
News Summary

Orange : issues a 7-year 1% EUR 800 million bond and a 12-year 1.875% EUR 1.2 billion bond

09/06/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Orange has agreed to sell EUR 800 million of notes due September 2025 with a coupon of 1% and EUR 1.2 billion of notes due September 2030 with a coupon of 1.875%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natwest Markets, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Goldman Sachs International and MUFG are acting as bookrunners.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Société Générale are acting as global coordinators.

With these offerings, Orange pursues its prudent and active balance sheet management.

CAUTION: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES
This press release, of a purely informative nature, is not and cannot in any way be construed as an offering to sell any securities, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933, as modified. They cannot be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. No public offer of these securities has been or will be made in the United States or elsewhere.

Disclaimer

Orange SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:06:03 UTC
