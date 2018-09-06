Orange : issues a 7-year 1% EUR 800 million bond and a 12-year 1.875% EUR 1.2 billion bond

Orange has agreed to sell EUR 800 million of notes due September 2025 with a coupon of 1% and EUR 1.2 billion of notes due September 2030 with a coupon of 1.875%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Société Générale, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Natwest Markets, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Goldman Sachs International and MUFG are acting as bookrunners.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Société Générale are acting as global coordinators.

With these offerings, Orange pursues its prudent and active balance sheet management.

