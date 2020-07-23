Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Orange : launches digital banking in Ivory Coast, eyes further expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 09:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange in a retail store in Bordeaux

French telecoms provider Orange on Thursday launched mobile banking operations in Ivory Coast, the third country where it has expanded into digital lending after France and Spain.

Company executives told a news conference they were aiming to sign up 10 million customers in Ivory Coast in the next five years and also plan to expand into the West African countries of Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso next year.

Orange diversified into digital banking in 2017, betting that the launch of a standalone lender would give it an edge over its competitors in attracting and retaining clients.

Paul de Leusse, Orange's deputy chief executive, said he expects strong uptake of banking services in Ivory Coast, where millions of customers already use Orange's mobile money transfer services.

"We think that profitability will be achieved ... more quickly than in France," he said.

The company says that growth is strong in Europe but the business is not yet profitable.

Banking operations in Ivory Coast will focus on small-scale lending to entrepreneurs, farmers and young people, with loans starting at 5,000 CFA francs (6.99 pounds), company executives said.

They touted the company's expertise in managing digital platforms and the speed at which their systems can approve loans - within seconds for small credits - as advantages over traditional lenders.

Orange is partnering with West African bank Groupe NSIA for the project.

African countries are major markets for Orange, where one in 10 Africans are Orange clients. About 50 million people use its Orange Money mobile transfer service across about 15 African countries.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Aaron Ross; Editing by Bate Felix and David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORANGE
09:54aORANGE : launches digital banking in Ivory Coast, eyes further expansion
RE
09:46aORANGE : and NSIA launch Orange Bank Africa to provide greater access to financi..
AQ
07:06aORANGE : Expands Digital Connectivity in CAR
AQ
07/22ORANGE : Mariusz Gaca will be appointed CEO of Orange Moldova and appointment of..
PU
07/22EXCLUSIVE : French limits on Huawei 5G equipment amount to de facto ban by 2028
RE
07/22ORANGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/22Coke Says Worst Is Over as Sales Fall -- WSJ
DJ
07/21Coca-Cola Sales Fall 28% but It Says the Worst Is Over -- Update
DJ
07/21REMY COINTREAU : Lockdown cocktails soften virus blow for Remy Cointreau
RE
07/17Blackrock trims stake in Spanish takeover target MasMovil
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 087 M 48 711 M 48 711 M
Net income 2020 2 712 M 3 139 M 3 139 M
Net Debt 2020 28 149 M 32 579 M 32 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 6,03%
Capitalization 28 895 M 33 494 M 33 444 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 135 619
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 14,09 €
Last Close Price 10,87 €
Spread / Highest target 57,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Deputy CEO-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE-17.15%33 494
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.20%230 693
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.32%87 653
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.84%83 979
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.55%52 904
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC3.42%40 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group