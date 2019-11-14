Orange : sees French 2019 earnings growth in line with last year

"What we think we can do this year is have kind of flattish growth in revenue and EBITDA performance," Ramon Fernandez told the Morgan Stanley European Technology Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.

The company had previously said growth in 2019 core operating profit after leases would be slower than that achieved in 2018 on a comparable basis.

