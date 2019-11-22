Press release: Orange completes the sale of Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S.

Press Release

Paris, 22 November 2019

Orange completes the sale of Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S.

Today, in line with the agreement signed in August 2019 between Orange MEA S.A. and the minority shareholders of Orange Niger S.A., and following approval by the relevant authorities, Orange MEA S.A. completed the sale of its entire 95.5% stake in Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S. Zamani Com S.A.S. is wholly owned by Mr Mohamed Rissa of Rimbo Invest and Mr Moctar Thiam of Greenline Communications, both minority shareholders of Orange Niger.

The company’s services will continue to be marketed under the Orange brand during a transition period.

The Africa and Middle East region remains a strategic priority for the Orange Group. However, the market environment in Niger has led Orange to make this decision responsibly, prioritising business continuity for the benefit of the company’s customers and protecting the interests of the women and men working at Orange Niger.

Orange would like to thank the employees at Orange Niger for the work accomplished since the subsidiary's creation and the teams who worked on the company takeover project.

The value of this transaction is confidential.

