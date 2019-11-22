Log in
Press release: Orange completes the sale of Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S.

0
11/22/2019 | 03:59pm EST

Press Release
Paris, 22 November 2019

Orange completes the sale of Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S.

Today, in line with the agreement signed in August 2019 between Orange MEA S.A. and the minority shareholders of Orange Niger S.A., and following approval by the relevant authorities, Orange MEA S.A. completed the sale of its entire 95.5% stake in Orange Niger to Zamani Com S.A.S. Zamani Com S.A.S. is wholly owned by Mr Mohamed Rissa of Rimbo Invest and Mr Moctar Thiam of Greenline Communications, both minority shareholders of Orange Niger.

The company’s services will continue to be marketed under the Orange brand during a transition period.

The Africa and Middle East region remains a strategic priority for the Orange Group. However, the market environment in Niger has led Orange to make this decision responsibly, prioritising business continuity for the benefit of the company’s customers and protecting the interests of the women and men working at Orange Niger.

Orange would like to thank the employees at Orange Niger for the work accomplished since the subsidiary's creation and the teams who worked on the company takeover project.

The value of this transaction is confidential.

About Orange
Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020” which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).
For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts
Tom Wright: +33 1 44 44 93 93; tom.wright@orange.com
Khadija Komara: +33 6 76 45 96 18; khadija.komara@orange.com

Attachment

