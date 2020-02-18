Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Orange    ORA   FR0000133308

ORANGE

(ORA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore Fires Up Fiscal Stimulus to Fight Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 04:34am EST

By Martin Mou and P.R. Venkat

SINGAPORE--Singapore will spend billions of dollars in the coming months to support companies and industries hurt by the coronavirus outbreak that is likely to pressure its export-reliant economy.

"The outbreak will certainly impact our economy," the country's finance minister and deputy prime minister, Heng Swee Keat, told parliament in a budget speech Tuesday.

Mr. Heng said the government's total expenditure for the fiscal year that begins in April is estimated at 83.6 billion Singapore dollars (US$60.17 billion), the majority of which will be put toward healthcare and anti-outbreak measures.

Among these measures are two special packages worth a combined S$5.6 billion that includes helping fuel cash flows to enterprises and a job support package for local Singaporean workers that will cost the government S$1.3 billion.

Mr. Heng said the government will also grant a corporate income tax rebate for the 2020 fiscal year at 25% of tax payable, capped at S$15,000 for each company. The rebate is likely to cost the government S$400 million.

Sectors directly affect by the virus such as tourism and aviation have also been given tax rebates, besides a 15% property tax reduction for qualifying commercial properties.

Earlier this month, Singapore raised its outbreak alert level to orange from yellow, indicating the virus is severe and transmits easily but hasn't yet spread widely in the nation. Singapore, an island with a population of about 5.7 million, is a regional business and tourism hub, while its airport is a key transit point for global travel.

As of Monday, Singapore's total confirmed cases stood at 77, one of the highest tallies outside China, where more than 70,000 people have been sickened. While many of the patients in Singapore are visitors from China, several of the cases were transmitted locally or from sources that haven't been identified, signaling greater risk of the virus spreading.

"While the MTI's [Ministry of Trade and Industry] baseline is for GDP growth to come in at 0.5% for the full year, we must be prepared that the economic impact may be worse than we projected," Mr. Heng said.

The government has decided that it won't go ahead with its planned two percentage points increase of goods and services tax to 9% from 2021 due to the current uncertainties.

For fiscal 2020, the overall budget deficit is expected to be S$10.9 billion, or 2.1% of GDP, Mr. Heng said, adding that the government has sufficient fiscal surplus to fund the deficit without drawing on its reserves.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com and P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORANGE
02/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Tells EU Regulators Facebook Wants More Content Lia..
DJ
02/17EU industry chief tells Facebook to adapt to EU, not other way round
RE
02/13Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress
RE
02/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Elon said it wouldn’t, but Tesla is once again raising b..
02/13Organisers of cancelled mobile conference play down compensation chances
RE
02/13ORANGE : 2019 Orange financial results Presentation
PU
02/13Orange 2019 Profit Soared
DJ
02/13ORANGE : Financial results at 31 December 2019
GL
02/13ORANGE : Annual results
CO
02/12Mobile World Congress in Barcelona called off over coronavirus fears
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 42 242 M
EBIT 2020 5 492 M
Net income 2020 2 750 M
Debt 2020 27 412 M
Yield 2020 5,33%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 35 474 M
Chart ORANGE
Duration : Period :
Orange Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 15,52  €
Last Close Price 13,39  €
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Richard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramón Fernández CFO, Deputy CEO-Finance & Strategy
Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière Senior EVP-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Charles-Henri Filippi Lead Independent Director
Helle Kristoffersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE2.02%38 434
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.71%241 997
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.92%92 020
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.60%80 555
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 283
BCE INC.6.93%43 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group