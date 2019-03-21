Log in
ORANGE BELGIUM

ORANGE BELGIUM

(OBEL)
My previous session
    
Orange Belgium : TOP EMPLOYER seeks TOP TALENT via Tinder

0
03/21/2019 | 09:55am EDT

Recently named as a Top Employer for the 8th year in a row, Orange Belgium is launching a special recruitment campaign via social media channel Tinder to attract digital natives.

From March 21 onwards, Tinder users might come across some surprising profiles, including Orange job offers! They can tap on the profiles to discover a real bio with some attractive pictures. Users who are tempted can swipe right to find out more about Orange. They will immediately receive the most popular Tinder message: It's a match! A private message will follow, giving more information about the vacancy and to determine whether there is indeed a successful match in the end.

Isabel Carrion, Chief People Officer at Orange Belgium, says: 'As a 'Bold Challenger' on the market, we do not just want to wow our customers with original mobile and convergent offers, we also want to shake up telco conventions by standing out, by making a difference, both outside and inside the company. This is why we are looking to attract digital natives who can help us further disrupt the market. By launching this recruitment campaign via social medium Tinder, we intend to be right where digital natives spend their time. It is a different way of connecting with people who are not only looking for love, but who might also be looking for a new job to love.'

The Tinder recruitment campaign will run for a month and is part of Orange's overall employer branding project and recruitment philosophy, which aims to attract new talent in a digital and innovative way and provide recruits with a unique and original experience in the fast-moving telecom sector.

Orange Belgium is currently looking to take on new colleagues for various positions in areas such as Orange shops, Customer Services, Marketing, Sales, B2B, Project Management, Product Management, HR and Finance.

Orange Belgium awarded Top Employer for the 8th year in a row

The Top Employers Institute recently awarded Orange Belgium its Top Employer certificate for 2018. The independent organization compares employers' working conditions against international standards. Consequently, only the world's leading employers can hope to claim the Top Employer certificate. The certificate takes into account various criteria, such as talent strategy, staff planning, new employee integration, training and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, remuneration and benefits and culture. A total of 64 Top Employers were recognised this year.

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 13:54:09 UTC
