Orange Belgium : Wins Prestigious World Communication Awards for Best Customer Experience

11/05/2019 | 08:35am EST

Orange Belgium's loyalty programme 'Orange Thank You' was awarded the Customer Experience prize at the 21st Annual World Communication Awards in London earlier this week.

For over two decades the World Communication Awards have recognised innovation and excellence in global telecoms and continue to be the most revered mark of achievement in the telecom industry.

The Customer Experience award recognizes Orange Belgium's hugely successful engagement with Evolving Systems - for the continued management, enhancement and expansion of the 'Orange Thank You' customer loyalty programme.

For instance, the 'Orange Thank You' programme enabled Orange Belgium to distribute 2.3 million gifts to its customers in 2018 alone. This has led to a significant increase in Orange Belgium's Loyalty Net Promoter Score, +30 points in four years. Additionally, by integrating Orange Thank You in the MyOrange App, the programme has hugely increased the penetration and usage of this mobile app.

The award was received at a gala dinner in London by a joint Orange Belgium /Evolving Systems team.

Jessica Lige, Customer Engagement Manager of Orange Belgium, representing the group at the event: 'We're very proud to have our programme recognised by our peers in the industry. Customer experience has become a game changer in highly competitive markets and to be viewed as an innovator and leader in this area demonstrates our commitment to delivering an unmatched customer experience.'

'Evolving's technology has helped digitalize Orange Belgium's customers and re-engineer how they view and engage with their loyalty campaigns', said Adhish Kulkarni, SVP of Solutions at Evolving Systems. 'Together with Orange Belgium, we have enabled a more intimate and cost-effective customer experience while enabling Orange Belgium to better understand its customer needs and preferences on a truly personalized, individual level'.

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 13:34:04 UTC
