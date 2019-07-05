Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q2 & H1 2019 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 24, 2019

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 4 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).