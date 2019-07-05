Log in
Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q2 & H1 2019 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 24, 2019

07/05/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Press release

Brussels, July 5, 2019


Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate in its Q2 & H1 2019 results online web conference and audio conference call on July 24, 2019


Orange Belgium will publish its results for the second quarter and first half of 2019 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 07:00 CET.


Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in an online web conference and/or audio conference call hosted by:

  • Michaël Trabbia, CEO
  • Arnaud Castille, CFO
  • Eric Chang, Investor Relations Director


The conference will start at 2:00 pm CET (1:00 pm UK / 8:00 am EST). To access the online web conference, please register using the following link: Orange Belgium Q2 2019 results


Should you wish to only join the audio conference call, please register using the same link, where you will find all conference call details.


The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.


The press release for the second quarter and first half of 2019, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, July 24 on the financial section of the corporate website at https://corporate.orange.be/en/financial-information/financial-results.



About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 4 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be  or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Contact investors

Eric Chang - eric.chang@orange.com - +32 (0) 495 55 98 17

Ana Castaño – ana.castanolopez@orange.com - +32 (0) 468 46 95 31

ir@orange.be

Press contact

Isabelle Vanden Eede (FR) – isabelle.vandeneede@orange.com –  +32 474 77 77 28

press@orange.be 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
