ORANGE BELGIUM
Orange Belgium : invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q3 results conference call on October 24, 2018

10/03/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, October 24 at 07:00 CET.

Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:

  • Michaël Trabbia, CEO
  • Arnaud Castille, CFO
  • Ana Castaño Lopez, Investor Relations Expert

The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET (9:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 36394085# and provide your name and the company you work for.

Belgium

+32 24035816

Canada

+1 4162164194

France

+33 170710159

Germany

+49 69222225429

Ireland

+353 15060451

Italy

+39 0236013817

Luxembourg

+352 27300163

Netherlands

+31 207095119

Spain

+34 911140101

Switzerland

+41 445831805

United Kingdom

+44 2071943759

United States

+1 6467224916

The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.

The press release for the third quarter of 2018, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, October 24 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and ADSL internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.

Investors contact

Ana Castaño Lopez - ir@orange.be - +32(0)468 46 95 31

Press contacts

Annelore Marynissen (NL) - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon (FR) - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com - +32 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:12:05 UTC
