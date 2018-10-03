Orange Belgium : invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q3 results conference call on October 24, 2018

Orange Belgium will publish its results for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, October 24 at 07:00 CET.
Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:
-
Michaël Trabbia, CEO
-
Arnaud Castille, CFO
-
Ana Castaño Lopez, Investor Relations Expert
The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET (9:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 36394085# and provide your name and the company you work for.
|
Belgium
|
+32 24035816
|
Canada
|
+1 4162164194
|
France
|
+33 170710159
|
Germany
|
+49 69222225429
|
Ireland
|
+353 15060451
|
Italy
|
+39 0236013817
|
Luxembourg
|
+352 27300163
|
Netherlands
|
+31 207095119
|
Spain
|
+34 911140101
|
Switzerland
|
+41 445831805
|
United Kingdom
|
+44 2071943759
|
United States
|
+1 6467224916
The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.
The press release for the third quarter of 2018, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, October 24 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results
About Orange Belgium
Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Luxembourg.
As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.
Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and ADSL internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.
Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).
For more information: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on Twitter: @pressOrangeBe.
Investors contact
Ana Castaño Lopez - ir@orange.be - +32(0)468 46 95 31
Press contacts
Annelore Marynissen (NL) - annelore.marynissen@orange.com - +32 479 01 60 58
Jean-Pascal Bouillon (FR) - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com - +32 473 94 87 31
press@orange.be