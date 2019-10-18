Orange Belgium invites investors and analysts to participate to its Q3 results conference call on October 23, 2019
0
10/18/2019 | 02:38am EDT
Orange Belgium will publish its results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, October 23 at 07:00 CET.
Orange Belgium Investor Relations is pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a conference call hosted by:
Michaël Trabbia, CEO
Arnaud Castille, CFO
Eric Chang, Investor Relations
The conference call will start at 10:00 am CET (9:00 am UK / 4:00 am EST). To access the call, please dial one of the following numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call in order to avoid waiting time. Consequently register with following pin code: 28900648# and provide your name and the company you work for.
Belgium
+32 24035816
Canada
+1 4162164194
France
+33 170710159
Germany
+49 69222225429
Ireland
+353 15060451
Italy
+39 0236013817
Luxembourg
+352 27300163
Netherlands
+31 207095119
Spain
+34 911140101
Switzerland
+41 445831805
United Kingdom
+44 2071943759
United States
+1 6467224916
The recorded session will be available after the conference call and can be downloaded from our website. You will find the link to access the recorded session on the website below.
The press release for the third quarter of 2019, the roadshow presentation and the results toolkit will be available on Wednesday, October 23 on the financial section of the corporate website at Financial results.
