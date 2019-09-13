Orange Belgium : is the first operator to speak-out across 27 countries about the risks associated with digital uses

We all have great power.

We all have great responsibility.

Orange is the first operator to speak-out across 27 countries about the risks associated with digital uses. This new campaign sets-out the Group's commitment to ensuring that digital services remain a genuine opportunity for everyone.

Digital services give people an unprecedented ability to communicate, learn, entertain, share and connect with each other. With appropriate use, it has the ability to empower all who have access to it. But digitalisation also comes with considerable risks, and this is increasingly becoming a source of concern both for society as a whole and for our customers. Orange has always set out to be a responsible company. We seek to ensure that our customers have all the necessary information and have at their disposal concrete tools and services that enable them to make the most of the opportunities afforded by digital services.

An awareness campaign to project this commitment, directed by Katia Lewkowicz and produced by Publicis Conseil*

Today, Orange is launching a new awareness campaign designed to highlight the potential risks inherent in the use of digital services, but also the various tools available to tackle them.

The creative concept places audiences directly in the context of a parent's internal reflections as he offers his first smartphone to his daughter. His conflicted thoughts around introducing his daughter to the digital world simultaneously lead him to observe his own digital habits as an adult.

The film deals with the sense of responsibility that parents feel towards their children regarding the way they interact with the digital world and the importance of using their screens safely and responsibly.

Béatrice Mandine, Executive Director in charge of Brand and Communications at Orange, commented: 'We have always been convinced that technology only makes sense if it benefits people, society and the planet. And we are very conscious of our particular responsibility as a major player in the digital revolution. This is why we are making this commitment to accompany our customers in their daily lives in order to ensure that they all stand to benefit from the opportunities that digital services afford.'

'Orange's long-term strategy of placing people at the centre of technology is increasingly relevant in today's highly connected word. To talk about digital responsibility in people's lives, we sought out a creative concept based on emotions and human interactions. Katia Lewkowicz, with her gift for capturing those authentic moments of humanity, was therefore the perfect choice', commented Marco Venturelli, President in charge of Creation, Publicis Conseil.

An exceptional, two-minute version of this film will air in France on TF1 shortly before 21h00 on Sunday, 15 September. The film will also be available in 30-, 45- and 60-second versions as part of a full 360-degree advertising campaign across TV, cinema, digital, print and outdoor media formats. The campaign will be rolled out across all of Orange's 27 countries.

The film and teaser campaign materials can be accessed here.

A commitment supported by a range of tools and information

In each country, Orange has already launched a range of concrete products and services to provide customers with information or tools designed to help them use technology safely and responsibly. These include:

Ma Livebox - the Orange Livebox in France has an application readily available to all broadband customers that provides control over the time that each device is able to connect to the home wifi network. The app also includes a 'pause Internet' button that temporarily cuts the wifi connection, providing families with quality time 'offline'.

- the Orange Livebox in France has an application readily available to all broadband customers that provides control over the time that each device is able to connect to the home wifi network. The app also includes a 'pause Internet' button that temporarily cuts the wifi connection, providing families with quality time 'offline'. Orange Telephone - the Orange Telephone app includes a 'do not disturb' feature that customers are advised to activate when driving. This was launched across Europe, Africa and Middle-East together with a Road Safety advertising campaign.

- the Orange Telephone app includes a 'do not disturb' feature that customers are advised to activate when driving. This was launched across Europe, Africa and Middle-East together with a Road Safety advertising campaign. Bezpieczny Starter - a starter kit offered in Poland for children who are getting their first mobile, consisting of a customised offer and a parental-control app Chroń Dzieci w Sieci .

- a starter kit offered in Poland for children who are getting their first mobile, consisting of a customised offer and a parental-control app . Tarifakids - offered by Orange Spain, this dedicated offer for the young includes a 'kids ready' app that enables parents to supervise their children's use of the smartphone.

Educational information and tools Bienvivreledigital.orange.fr ( Orange France) provides a large 'espace des parents' section devoted to digital parenting. It also includes a section on data privacy. usolovedelatecnologia.com (Orange Spain in partnership with ComunicA+) covers a large number of topics through awareness-raising videos and educational content. The website addresses issues such as cyber-bullying and screen usage.



*Notes to editors

The film was developed and produced by Publicis Conseil. It was directed by Katia Lewkowicz, who started her career as an actress before directing various feature films, including 'Pourquoi tu pleures?', and multi-award winning advertising films for the 'Intermarché' brand.