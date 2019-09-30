Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Orange Belgium    OBEL   BE0003735496

ORANGE BELGIUM

(OBEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Orange Belgium : organizes workshops in its shops to help parents managing the screen time of their children

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 04:43am EDT
  • According to parents, 12 seems to be the best age for a child to receive her/his first smartphone
  • 67% of parents give priority to teaching their children how to use their phone in a responsible way
  • 27% of parents want to be able to control what their children do with their phones

We all have great power. We all have great responsibility. This the baseline of the broad international CSR awareness campaign of the Orange Group focused on the responsible usage of digital. In this framework, Orange Belgium is starting with « screen time management » workshops in its Liege, Brussels and Antwerp shops. Objective: offer Orange Belgium customers tips and tricks on the best ways to support the digital adventures of their children.

Limiting the time spent by their children in front of screens, monitoring the websites they visit and apps they use, being able to block some type of content/apps, … the Belgian parents have a lot of questions on the best way to support their children while they discover the digital world, as do reflect the results of a survey by Orange Belgium of 250 representative families.

The survey shows that most parents consider « 12 » to be the best age for a child to receive his/her first smartphone. Moreover, the survey also indicates that « teaching my kid how to use its phone in a responsible way » is the first priority of parents (67%), largely ahead 'being able to control what my child does with its phone' (27%). Moreover, 35% of the parents of children under the age of 12 never control what their child does with his/her phone.

The above confirms the need of a broad international awareness campaign as just launched by the Orange group. Orange decided to speak up on a global scale, highlighting the potential risks inherent in the use of digital services, but also the various tools available to tackle them. A TV-spot to be seen everywhere in Belgium starting today (on La Une, La Deux, RTL-TVI, Club RTL, Plug RTL, VTM, Q2, Vitaya) deals with the sense of responsibility that parents feel towards their children regarding the way they interact with the digital world and the importance of using their screens safely and responsibly.

Screen time management workshops for parents

In Belgium, this commitment of Orange for a responsible usage of digital already materialized in the organization of Screen Time Management workshops in the retail network of Orange Belgium.

Their goal is to give parents tools, tips and tricks to better support their children's discovery of the digital world. A first global workshop was organized last Saturday in the Orange Smart Store in Liège with more than 30 people attending, and new sessions are being planned in the coming weeks in the Smart Stores of Brussels and Antwerp. Also other workshops focusing on other topics such as 'social media', 'personal data' or 'getting up to speed with your new device' are being planned.

The above follows the great success of similar programs developed in France and Spain.

Joris Moens, Sales Director Orange Belgium: « Our societal role largely exceeds providing connectivity and our goal is to ease and support the digital life of our customers. The topic of digital for children is critical for their parents as for society as a whole. It is therefore crucial for us to do our part and support a responsible usage of digital

Disclaimer

Orange Belgium SA published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 08:42:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORANGE BELGIUM
04:43aORANGE BELGIUM : organizes workshops in its shops to help parents managing the s..
PU
09/13ORANGE BELGIUM : wins the award for the best Belgian webshop of the year
PU
09/13ORANGE BELGIUM : is the first operator to speak-out across 27 countries about th..
PU
09/11ORANGE BELGIUM : Latest iPhone available at Orange Belgium starting September 20..
PU
08/26ORANGE BELGIUM : Share buyback
CO
07/244th consecutive quarter of near double-digit growth in retail service revenue..
GL
07/22ORANGE BELGIUM : Share buyback
CO
07/18ORANGE BELGIUM : launches Love Duo, the mobile and fixed internet pack intended ..
PU
07/15ORANGE BELGIUM : Share buyback
CO
07/11ORANGE BELGIUM : Press Release Orange - Network sharing agreement in Belgium bet..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 314 M
EBIT 2019 55,4 M
Net income 2019 36,4 M
Debt 2019 247 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 1 130 M
Chart ORANGE BELGIUM
Duration : Period :
Orange Belgium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORANGE BELGIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 20,72  €
Last Close Price 18,84  €
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Trabbia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Johan Deschuyffeleer Chairman
Arnaud Castille Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Slavnicu Chief Technology Officer
Nadine Lemaître-Rozencweig Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORANGE BELGIUM9.28%1 237
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%65 713
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD20.24%25 406
CELLNEX TELECOM82.21%12 555
MTN GROUP LIMITED10.54%11 646
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group