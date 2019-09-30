Orange Belgium : organizes workshops in its shops to help parents managing the screen time of their children

According to parents, 12 seems to be the best age for a child to receive her/his first smartphone

67% of parents give priority to teaching their children how to use their phone in a responsible way

27% of parents want to be able to control what their children do with their phones

We all have great power. We all have great responsibility. This the baseline of the broad international CSR awareness campaign of the Orange Group focused on the responsible usage of digital. In this framework, Orange Belgium is starting with « screen time management » workshops in its Liege, Brussels and Antwerp shops. Objective: offer Orange Belgium customers tips and tricks on the best ways to support the digital adventures of their children.

Limiting the time spent by their children in front of screens, monitoring the websites they visit and apps they use, being able to block some type of content/apps, … the Belgian parents have a lot of questions on the best way to support their children while they discover the digital world, as do reflect the results of a survey by Orange Belgium of 250 representative families.

The survey shows that most parents consider « 12 » to be the best age for a child to receive his/her first smartphone. Moreover, the survey also indicates that « teaching my kid how to use its phone in a responsible way » is the first priority of parents (67%), largely ahead 'being able to control what my child does with its phone' (27%). Moreover, 35% of the parents of children under the age of 12 never control what their child does with his/her phone.

The above confirms the need of a broad international awareness campaign as just launched by the Orange group. Orange decided to speak up on a global scale, highlighting the potential risks inherent in the use of digital services, but also the various tools available to tackle them. A TV-spot to be seen everywhere in Belgium starting today (on La Une, La Deux, RTL-TVI, Club RTL, Plug RTL, VTM, Q2, Vitaya) deals with the sense of responsibility that parents feel towards their children regarding the way they interact with the digital world and the importance of using their screens safely and responsibly.

Screen time management workshops for parents

In Belgium, this commitment of Orange for a responsible usage of digital already materialized in the organization of Screen Time Management workshops in the retail network of Orange Belgium.

Their goal is to give parents tools, tips and tricks to better support their children's discovery of the digital world. A first global workshop was organized last Saturday in the Orange Smart Store in Liège with more than 30 people attending, and new sessions are being planned in the coming weeks in the Smart Stores of Brussels and Antwerp. Also other workshops focusing on other topics such as 'social media', 'personal data' or 'getting up to speed with your new device' are being planned.

The above follows the great success of similar programs developed in France and Spain.

Joris Moens, Sales Director Orange Belgium: « Our societal role largely exceeds providing connectivity and our goal is to ease and support the digital life of our customers. The topic of digital for children is critical for their parents as for society as a whole. It is therefore crucial for us to do our part and support a responsible usage of digital.»